Nanoprecise Sci Corp. Renews SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security Excellence

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nanoprecise Sci Corp., a global leader in Energy-Centered Predictive Maintenance, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, further solidifying its ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and operational excellence.

The renewal of this certification, attested by Prescient Assurance LLC, confirms that Nanoprecise’s systems and controls continue to meet the AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria for Security. This comprehensive audit assesses the design and operational effectiveness of Nanoprecise’s controls and processes over an extended period, ensuring that the company’s solutions consistently protect sensitive customer data and uphold the integrity of its services.

“We are proud to have successfully renewed our SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which further affirms our ongoing commitment to the security and privacy of our customers’ data,” said Faizan Ahmad Wani, Senior Manager – IT, Security & Compliance at Nanoprecise. “This renewal reflects our continued focus on safeguarding customer information while providing reliable, secure solutions to support their business needs.“

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures Nanoprecise’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data. In predictive maintenance, where real-time monitoring and AI insights are critical, this certification reflects Nanoprecise’s rigorous security measures, including data encryption and access controls. It guarantees the integrity of solutions that help companies optimize operations, reduce energy consumption, and extend equipment lifecycles, all while maintaining the highest data security standards.

“Renewing our SOC 2 Type 2 certification highlights our commitment to security and meeting the highest industry standards,” said Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise Sci Corp. “It reflects the trust our customers place in us and reinforces our dedication to providing secure, reliable solutions that support their operational and sustainability goals.“

Nanoprecise Sci Corp. provides end-to-end predictive maintenance solutions that leverage IoT and AI technology to monitor and optimize energy consumption, equipment health, and operational efficiency. Focused on Energy-Centered Maintenance (ECM), Nanoprecise helps organizations in various industries improve asset reliability, reduce CO2 emissions, and minimize unplanned downtime.

