Wednesday, February 5, 2025
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 5th

By Laotian Times

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 5th

  • Amid disappointing earnings results, stocks lower in extended trade
  • China announces 15% levy on U.S. goods
  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates in latest quarter

