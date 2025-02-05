NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 5th

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Feb_5_2025_Market_Update
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 5th
- Amid disappointing earnings results, stocks lower in extended trade
- China announces 15% levy on U.S. goods
- Alphabet earnings miss estimates in latest quarter
