Riding the Wave: Businesses and Investors Set Their Sights on ASEAN’s Blue Economy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global business communities place greater emphasis on sustainability, the potential of ASEAN’s blue economy offers a renewed opportunity for forward-thinking businesses and investors. The ASEAN Blue Innovation Expo and Business Matching, set for 19 February 2025 at Menara Mandiri Jakarta, will convene startups, businesses, investors, policymakers, and development partners to explore cutting-edge innovations from ASEAN and Timor-Leste. From digitally driven aquaculture to biotechnologies, plastic alternatives, and blue carbon conservation, the event will showcase ventures that drive sustainable economic growth while protecting marine and freshwater ecosystems.



ASEAN Blue Economy Innovation Expo and Business Matching

Unlocking Investment for Blue Economy

This event marks the highlight of the ASEAN Blue Economy Innovation (ABEI) Project initiated by UNDP Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat and Permanent Mission of Japan in ASEAN, funded by the Government of Japan. Aligned with the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework, adopted in 2023, the project aims to drive the sustainable use of ocean and inland water resources for inclusive growth across ASEAN and Timor-Leste.

As coastal communities across ASEAN and Timor-Leste wrestle with rising sea levels and overfishing threatens global food supplies, the need for innovative solutions has never been more urgent. Investors and established business communities have a unique opportunity to be part of this transformative journey.

Innovative Solutions from Across ASEAN

The Expo will feature 60 innovations from startups, MSMEs, NGOs, and academic institutions, selected from over 1,300 applications, who are developing solutions in four key areas, such as sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, plastic pollution, climate issues, and sustainable tourism. In addition to the highlight of 60 pitching sessions, the event features inspirational talks and panel discussions led by leading impact investors and blue business leaders in the ASEAN countries.

Why Now?

The blue economy presents new paradigm for the role of ocean. By 2030, its contribution to the global economy is projected to reach $3 trillion, generating 43 million jobs, with it playing a key role in driving inclusive growth in ASEAN. With ASEAN countries’ increasing interests on food security, carbon neutrality, and zero plastic waste, alongside accelerating digitalization and AI, the time is ripe to focus on the blue economy’s potential. Participants in this event will gain insights into the forefront of this high-potential sector, helping shape the future of sustainable marine and freshwater economies in ASEAN.

Secure your spot now and be part of the future of blue innovation! Register here: https://www.undp.org/indonesia/asean-blue-innovation-challenge.

