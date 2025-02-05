Sungrow and CEEC Complete Central Asia’s Largest Energy Storage Project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, in partnership with China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), are proud to announce the successful commissioning of a groundbreaking Lochin 150MW/300MWh energy storage project in Andijan Region, Uzbekistan. Installed with Sungrow’s cutting-edge liquid-cooled ESS PowerTitan 2.0, this facility marks Uzbekistan’s first energy storage project and stands as the largest of its kind in Central Asia. The project will play a pivotal role in driving the region’s energy transition forward and setting a sustainable precedent.



Sungrow Supplies Lochin 150MW/300MWh Energy Storage Project in Uzbekistan

Within the Framework of the Sustainable Development

Uzbekistan is planning a rapid increase in renewable actions. In early 2024, the Uzbek government raised its renewable energy target from 25% to 40% of the electricity mix by 2030. In addition, Uzbekistan heads to establish a more market-oriented electricity sector, with a new electricity legislation enacted last July. The introduction of energy storage projects provides greater supply security and helps mitigate the intermittency of renewable generation.

As a vital part of the national plan, the Lochin 300MWh BESS project will provide 2,190GWh of firm capacity and flexible power annually to support a more resilient local electricity grid. Sungrow supplied its PowerTitan BESS which is embedded with the grid-forming technology, delivering voltage regulation, frequency response, and oscillation damping services, ensuring a stable voltage and frequency in the weak Uzbekistan grid.

Standout Features of PowerTitan 2.0

The PowerTitan 2.0 is a professional integration of Sungrow’s power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. The all-in-one AC-DC block design, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures seamless integration and ease of installation, streamlining the grid connection time by 50%.

It offers a highly scalable design with plug-and-play architecture, supported by pre-certified fire safety compliance testing. Sungrow also conducted the world’s largest BESS burn test for PowerTitan 2.0 last October, setting new safety standards.

It integrates iSolarBPS, pioneering battery pre-diagnostics with real-time monitoring and three-tier warning capabilities.

Central Asia has the potential to make an important contribution to the global energy transition. Sungrow has held a leading position in both PV and energy storage markets, and has supplied one of Kazakhstan’s largest solar power plants. The company is prepared to power the region with a future-proof product portfolio and professional services, fully support the Central Asia’s renewable ambition, and foster more community engagements.

