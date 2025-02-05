TRILLER PUTS CREATORS FIRST AS IT UNLEASHES THE FUTURE OF TECH, MUSIC & CULTURE WITH THE LATEST VERSION OF ITS APP

Powered by next-generation technology and with data privacy front and center, Triller is redefining the creator economy with new ways for brands and creators to own their content, connect with their fans, and manage their audiences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Triller is at the forefront of the creator economy revolution, launching a new and improved tech platform designed to empower creators to take full control of their brand, engage with fans, and transform passion into profit. With a suite of next-gen tools and innovative features, Triller is rewriting the playbook on how creators distribute content, foster authentic relationships with their audience, and monetize their influence.

“Triller is not just a platform; it’s a movement that elevates creators to new heights. We’re giving them everything they need to own their content and their audience, from start to finish,” said Sean Kim, Triller’s newly appointed CEO and Former Head of Products at TikTok.

As top influencers and celebrities flock to Triller, they’re bringing their massive fanbases along with them, attracted by a platform that puts creators first. Triller’s dynamic ecosystem of cutting-edge tools allows creators to produce, distribute, and track content effortlessly while maintaining full ownership and control. Whether crafting viral videos or building lasting connections with superfans, Triller unlocks unprecedented opportunities for creators.

“What many people don’t know is that Triller is more than just a short-form video app—it’s an entire creator ecosystem,” said Manoj Malhotra, SVP of Technology Operations at Triller. “Our AI-powered features and audience engagement tools are specifically designed to supercharge creators’ reach and engagement, driving results in a way no other platform can.”

Triller’s technology platform gives creators unparalleled control over their work and audience; Creators can control how and when they engage with their fans, ensuring authentic connections and the ability to monetize without interference.

“Triller is redefining the creator economy by offering a platform that combines cutting-edge technology, privacy-first policies, and a commitment to supporting creators’ independence,” said Malhotra. “It’s a more accountable, data-friendly alternative to TikTok, ensuring that creators have the freedom to thrive without compromising their values.”

With the latest updates to the Triller app, shadowbans, and unpredictable algorithm changes are a thing of the past. And with features like AI-powered messaging and streamlined campaign management, creators have the tools to connect and engage with their audiences and maximize monetization opportunities.

Data Privacy & User Safety

Amid uncertainty around data privacy, Triller stands out by prioritizing user security. As a U.S.-owned company, Triller ensures users’ information is kept safe and private. On the Triller app, creators and their fans can engage confidently, knowing their data and conversations are secure.

Music at the Heart of the Triller Experience

Music is at the core of the Triller experience, setting the platform apart from its competitors. Triller amplifies music’s role in connecting creators with their fans, from exclusive previews by A-list artists to emerging talent finding their voice. The platform has been pivotal in launching the careers of artists such as Lil Nas X, GloRilla, Coi Leray and Popphunna. Whether it’s building communities or creating viral music moments, Triller turns music into the ultimate tool for connection.

“Triller has become a launchpad for artists who are shaping today’s music culture,” said Melissa Philipian, Head of Music Partnerships at Triller. “From breakout stars to global icons, artists are leveraging Triller to connect with fans, drive engagement, and create viral moments that propel their careers forward.”

Triller’s innovative approach has attracted a star-studded roster of celebrity investors and industry leaders such as The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Dababy, who believe in its creator-first mission.

To discover how Triller is changing the game for creators, visit trillerinc.com and download the app from the Google Play or Apple App Store today!

About Triller Group Inc.

Nasdaq: ILLR. Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next-generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit www.triller.co .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting-edge machine learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit www.agba.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

