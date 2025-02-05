Tuya Smart Partners with Chery to Pioneer “Car-Home Connectivity” Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, has announced a partnership with Chery, a Fortune Global 500 automaker, during Chery’s second Ecosystem Partner Conference of Ruixiang Life (Ruixiang Life is an ecosystem brand under Chery). The collaboration aims to create a smart cockpit, accelerate the integration of automotive and home ecosystems, and offer consumers unparalleled convenience and comfort in both travel and living spaces.

Car-Home Connectivity: Redefining the Future of Smart Spaces

Chery, a pioneer in Chinese automotive technology and a trailblazer in export innovation, has consistently set benchmarks in the automotive industry. In 2024, Chery achieved over RMB 480 billion in revenue, representing a year-over-year increase exceeding 50%, and sold more than 2.6 million vehicles, securing its position as the top car exporter.

As a Fortune 500 company, Chery recognizes the critical importance of embracing expansion and innovation. With the rapid rise of AIoT, the convergence of smart environments has become an inevitable trend. Recognizing the growing integration of home and vehicle spaces in modern lifestyles, Chery has expanded its focus from the automotive domain to smart home ecosystems, aiming to establish a seamless car-home connectivity system that enriches the smart living experience for users.

In this context, Chery has chosen to collaborate with Tuya. Tuya is a global leading cloud platform service provider with a mission to build a smart solutions developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Its extensive expertise and proven track record in the smart home sector make it the ideal collaborator to help Chery elevate the ecosystem connecting human, automotive and home.

Partnership Drives Smart Ecosystem Innovation

During the conference, Chery and Tuya held an on-site signing ceremony to formalize the partnership. Leveraging Tuya’s cutting-edge smart space solutions for passenger vehicles, the collaboration aims to establish an interoperable smart home system across brands, ecosystems, and devices enabling seamless communication between cars, in-car devices, and smart home systems.

Tuya’s comprehensive product integration capabilities span all categories of hardware devices and flexibly support OEM/ODM allowing Chery to adapt to diverse lifestyle scenarios. For example, drivers can use a Tuya-enabled App on their car’s infotainment system to control home devices in real-time. Before arriving home, users can activate pre-set scenes—adjusting lighting, air conditioning, and curtains—delivering an immersive and personalized lifestyle experience.

In addition to car-home connectivity, the partnership will expand to include smart living scenarios in real estate, communities, and hospitality. This comprehensive approach creates more comfortable and integrated smart spaces, helping Chery drive growth in the competitive automotive market.

Bingfeng Zheng, Assistant to the President and General Manager of the Spare Parts Boutique Business Unit at Chery, said, “The integration of smart cars and smart homes is a key focus for today’s consumers. This collaboration between Chery and Tuya reflects our commitment to staying ahead of market trends. With Tuya’s leading-edge cloud platform, networking modules, and robust development tools, Chery is poised to strengthen its leadership in the automotive sector while exploring diversified development opportunities.”

Parvana Yu, Deputy General Manager of Travel Business Unit of Tuya Smart, said, “We are honored to collaborate with Chery, a company renowned for its deep industry expertise and global market influence. Chery’s precision in identifying market trends and leveraging its robust channel system will enable Tuya to rapidly deliver high-quality solutions to a broader audience. Together, we aim to redefine the car-home connectivity landscape and drive the intelligent transformation of everyday scenarios.”

Car-home connectivity is more than a technological advancement; it represents an exploration into future lifestyles. The partnership between Chery and Tuya accelerates the integration of human, automotive, and home ecosystems, setting new standards for smart living. Looking ahead, both companies will deepen collaboration, explore innovative scenarios, and enhance user experiences to lead the evolution of the smart living ecosystem.