Agoda Unveils Five Gen Z Trends Set to Shape the Future of Travel in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda shares the top five travel habits of Asian Gen Z, revealing a generation that finds inspiration in the digital realm, embraces spontaneity, and values shared experiences. The survey highlights the unique ways travelers aged 18-27, more commonly known as Gen Z, are shaping the future of travel in Asia with a fresh perspective, not only by influencing travel trends but also by setting the stage for future generations to explore the world in innovative ways.

1. TikTok inspiration: Social media is the new travel guide

Gen Z is blazing a trail on social media, with TikTok leading the way as their top source for travel inspiration. While Millennials lean on friends and family as their preferred source of recommendations, Gen Z is scrolling through TikTok (20%) and Instagram (14%) to discover their next adventure. Despite the digital influence, personal recommendations remain a close second (17%), proving that word-of-mouth still holds sway.

2. Spontaneous spirit: Last-minute bookings on the rise

In a world where plans can change in an instant, Gen Z embraces the thrill of last-minute travel more than any other generation. 20% of Gen Z book flights less than a week in advance, outpacing Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. Accommodations follow suit, with one in four Gen Z travelers making bookings at the eleventh hour, showcasing their penchant for spontaneity.

3. Traveling in tandem: Partnered adventures take the lead

For Gen Z, travel is a shared experience, with 38% preferring to explore the world with a partner. Group trips with friends and family vacations also rank high, highlighting the importance of connection and companionship in their journeys. Millennials, on the other hand, prioritize family trips, reflecting a generational shift in travel dynamics.

4. Cost-conscious journeys: Spending habits align across generations

When it comes to travel spending, Gen Z and Millennials are on the same page. Both generations prefer to keep accommodation costs under USD 50 per person per night, with Gen Z more inclined to do so (56%) than their Millennial counterparts (44%). Meanwhile, 32% of Gen Z plan to spend between USD 51-100 per person per night compared to 41% of Millennials. This trend underscores a shared commitment to affordable travel without compromising on experiences.

5. Wanderlust unites: The desire to travel transcends generations

Despite differing preferences in where different generations find travel inspiration, when they book their travels, and who they go with, the desire to explore the world is universal. Nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials plan to embark on 1-3 trips this year, while a third are aiming for 4-6 adventures. This shared wanderlust bridges generational gaps, proving that the love for travel knows no bounds.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Gen Z is redefining travel with their digital-first approach and spontaneous spirit. At Agoda, we’re thrilled to support their adventures with diverse options and the best deals in accommodations, flights and activities, ensuring every trip is as unique as they are.”

With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers endless possibilities for Gen Z travelers to explore the world. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning your next adventure today. Visit Agoda.com for more information.