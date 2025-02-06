Applied Intuition Acquires EpiSci, Strengthening Position as Leader in All-Domain Autonomy Software for National Security

The acquisition expands Applied Intuition’s suite of defense products to include AI-powered software for national security operations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and POWAY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Applied Intuition, Inc. , a vehicle software supplier to the commercial and defense industries, today announced its acquisition of EpiSys Science, Inc. (EpiSci), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and trusted autonomy software for national security. This strategic move positions Applied Intuition’s defense business as the premier autonomy software developer for use cases across all domains—land, air, sea and space.

Founded in 2012, EpiSci develops next-generation, mission-critical autonomy software for national security, including uncrewed aerial systems, surface warfare, maritime tracking and battle management command and control. Hardware-agnostic and operationally informed, EpiSci’s tactical AI software was used in the U.S. Air Force’s first successful dogfight between an AI-piloted fighter jet and a human-piloted aircraft.

Applied Intuition Defense will integrate EpiSci’s tactical AI-powered solutions into its suite of simulation, validation and data management software. EpiSci has also participated in simulation and live flight testing of drone swarms under AFWERX programs and live maritime demonstrations as part of the Naval Information Warfare Center’s Mission Autonomy Proving Grounds.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Applied Intuition and the larger defense ecosystem,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “Integrating EpiSci’s technology into our arsenal of defense products reinforces our country’s military efforts on land, air, sea and space—strengthening our national security and Applied Intuition’s position as a leading defense autonomy company.”

“As a dual-use company, our solutions are already helping the military rapidly design, test and field new technologies,” said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. “We are integrating tactical AI-driven autonomy solutions into the battlefields, enabling our warfighters to operate with greater precision, situational awareness and enhanced decision-making. Applied Intuition looks forward to elevating our autonomous capabilities through this acquisition.”

Under the agreement, EpiSci will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Applied Intuition. EpiSci co-founder and CEO Bo Ryu, co-founder Tamal Bose and the entire EpiSci team have joined Applied Intuition.

The acquisition aligns two software-first companies that share a commitment to a more secure future and marks a significant milestone in Applied Intuition Defense’s mission to bring next-generation technologies to the warfighter.

“Applied Intuition’s acquisition will enable us to accelerate the deployment of advanced software-defined all-domain autonomy capabilities at the tempo of operational needs,” said Ryu. “We are thrilled to combine our technologies to deliver trusted, scalable autonomy solutions that empower our warfighters and drive mission success.”

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the AI-powered ADAS/AD toolchain, vehicle platform and autonomy stack to help customers shorten time to market, build high-quality systems and create next-generation consumer experiences. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition’s solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition, valued at $6 billion after its most recent fundraise, serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Mich., Washington, D.C., Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.com.

About EpiSci

EpiSci is a software company that develops next-generation, tactical autonomy solutions for national security problems. EpiSci’s autonomy software is technology agnostic, operationally informed, tactically relevant, and has piloted swarms of uncrewed aerial systems and tactical fighter aircraft. Additional applications include crewed-uncrewed teaming for air dominance, cognitive sensors, and networks for advanced communications systems, as well as battle management command and control for informed decision-making. EpiSci delivers unmatched speed, cost-efficiency, and scalability as the preferred partner for defense agencies and industry teams seeking mission-critical autonomy solutions.