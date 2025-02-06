Channel Factory partners with Dentsu Japan International Brands to drive unmatched media efficiency for YouTube campaign

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dentsu Japan International Brands Inc. (DJIB), the leading agency in the Japanese advertising market, has partnered with Channel Factory , a specialist in contextual targeting and media optimization on YouTube, to provide brands with more effective and privacy-conscious ways to engage their audiences.

This collaboration reflects DJIB’s commitment to driving innovation in the industry while meeting the evolving expectations of both consumers and regulators.

As a YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP) partner, Channel Factory brings unique access to YouTube’s performance data, allowing for the analysis and categorization of videos at scale, covering 90 trillion views. By leveraging this deep understanding of digital video, DJIB’s clients will be able to create impactful, data-driven campaigns that ensure their ads reach the most relevant audiences and ensure the media efficiency.

Combined with Channel Factory’s cutting-edge, cookie-free solutions, these insights deliver an average of +17% incremental ROI and +9% lift in purchase intent—unlocking new potential for client success.

DJIB views this partnership as a meaningful step forward, combining its extensive local market expertise with Channel Factory’s advanced tools to provide clients with campaigns that balance performance with privacy. Together, they aim to support brands in crafting strategies that achieve measurable results and resonate authentically with audiences in today’s complex digital landscape.

This collaboration highlights DJIB’s desire to lead by example, fostering innovation and sustainability in advertising practices that align with the industry’s future.

Robin Zieme , Chief Growth Officer at Channel Factory, commented, “Partnering with DJIB is a landmark moment for Channel Factory, where we’ll bring our expertise in YouTube optimization to their global client base. Together, we’ll ensure that every campaign not only achieves superior performance but also maximises efficiency. Our contextual targeting and media optimisation, coupled with DJIB’s strategic approach, will deliver measurable results for brands across global key markets.”

Takaya Hoshi , Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu Japan International Brands, commented, “At DJIB, we are always seeking ways to deliver more value to our clients. This partnership with Channel Factory allows us to understand digital video better than anyone else and elevate media strategies on YouTube by combining precision targeting with campaign efficiency. As the industry is constantly evolving, it’s crucial we continue to offer state-of-the-art solutions that exceed our client’s objectives.”

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that maximises both performance efficiency and contextual suitability, turning YouTube’s 5 billion videos and 500 hours per minute of new content into brand-suitable, efficient advertising opportunities. Channel Factory’s mission is to create a suitable video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers – by enabling advertisers access to the most relevant videos, channels, and creators.

Through its proprietary platform that harnesses the power of the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has enabled advanced brand suitability, customised content targeting, and maximum performance for the world’s biggest brands. Channel Factory’s algorithm ensures not only that advertisers run against content that aligns with their brand but also delivers outcomes by optimising campaigns using active and historical campaign performance data.

About Dentsu International Brands

Dentsu Japan International Brands (DJIB) in collaboration with dentsu’s global network of over 145 countries and territories around the world, provides integrated marketing services of a consistent global standard to national and international clients. At the core of DJIB’s offerings are four leading brands – ‘Carat Japan’ designs strategic communications; ‘iProspect Japan‘ specialises in integrated digital solutions for performance and brand marketing; ‘dentsu X Japan’ provides comprehensive planning for creativity, technology, and strategy; as well as ‘Dentsu International Japan Office’ utilises proprietary data and tools for brand building. Together, these brands drive DJIB’s business forward, offering diverse expertise to address a wide variety of business challenges. By leveraging dentsu group’s extensive talent pool and cutting-edge technology resources, DJIB unites over 250 seasoned professionals with varied backgrounds to tackle the evolving needs of its clients. Our mission is to be an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind entity that thrives in an ever-changing society.