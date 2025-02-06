GCCL Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Consistent, Reliable Clinical Trial Data in APAC

GCCL is committed to customer success, emphasizing quality control at every stage—from analysis consulting and sample processing to data management—ensuring efficient clinical trials and research analyses.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the clinical sample analysis services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Global Clinical Central Lab ( GCCL ) with the 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has rapidly established itself as a key player in central lab services, supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with robust expertise and commitment to quality. Specializing in multinational clinical trials across APAC, GCCL provides comprehensive sample analysis and bioanalytical services aligned with international standard protocols and rigorous quality control measures, ensuring consistent and reliable clinical trial data. Supported by a network of over 200 partners worldwide, GCCL’s end-to-end service model meets clients’ diverse needs across the entire clinical trial cycle, making it a trusted, innovative clinical research partner globally.

GCCL offers comprehensive in-house services that ensure rigorous quality control and deliver reliable clinical trial outcomes to support successful drug approvals. Unlike other global clinical lab organizations in the region that often outsource services (e.g., shipping samples for bio-analytical lab analysis to the United States, central lab samples to Singapore, and infectious materials to Biosafety Level 3 [BL3] facilities in other countries), GCCL operates as an “all-in-one lab for clinical trials in APAC.” By providing a bioanalytical lab, central lab, and BL3 facility in its South Korea-based facility, GCCL minimizes sample movement. This ensures high sample stability, reliable data, and significant cost savings through reduced logistics expenses. Additionally, owing to its comprehensive in-house capabilities and global quality standard logistics system, the company excels in processing time-sensitive samples (e.g., peripheral blood mononuclear cells) collected in South Korea. GCCL can collect, prepare, and freeze these samples in a record eight hours (compared to the 24 to 32 hours needed if samples are sent to other central labs in the region), maximizing sample integrity and data quality.

Unmesh Lal, research director at Frost & Sullivan, observes, “GCCL’s strategic approach of offering a comprehensive suite of services under one lab sets it apart in the competitive clinical sample analysis industry. With rigorous end-to-end quality control and ongoing enhancements to its service capabilities, GCCL strengthens its position as a leader in the APAC clinical sample analysis space.”

GCCL enhances quality assurance through advanced technology integration, effectively minimizing errors, improving precision, and ensuring data reliability. By implementing the BIO-RAD Evolis system and droplet digital polymerase chain reaction to automate manual tasks, GCCL ensures greater precision and consistency in bioanalytical testing, guaranteeing data accuracy and successful drug development. In addition, the company’s proprietary platform, G-HUB ensures comprehensive sample tracking and management and trial results recording, which enhances data reliability, transparency, and traceability.

By staying attuned to new drug development trends, customer feedback, and industry insights, GCCL helps customers expedite clinical trials and enhance operational efficiency. The company consistently prioritizes providing customer value over standardized approaches by customizing its solutions to align with each customer’s specific needs and objectives. It leverages strategic partnerships to connect customers with partner organizations, ensuring they address needs comprehensively and handle time-sensitive cases efficiently. It guarantees quality and enables effective urgent analyses and localized management.

“GCCL performs target segmentation according to the unique characteristics of each customer, enabling it to provide customized quotations and solutions. Ongoing enhancements to its service offerings, personalized support, and a steadfast commitment to each customer’s unique needs further reinforce GCCL’s dedication to excellence. This overall customer-first approach offers immense value to existing and new customers and solidifies GCCL’s reputation in the market,” adds Rubini Kamal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Global Clinical Central Lab earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award in the clinical sample analysis services industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About GCCL

GCCL specializes in clinical trial sample analysis, providing comprehensive analytical services across all phases of clinical trials, from phase I to phase IV. With a diverse range of globally accredited analysis platforms, including GCLP certification and a dedicated sample logistics system, GCCL ensures high-quality, reliable results. Leveraging extensive expertise in clinical sample analysis, the company supports partners across Asia and beyond, delivering customized and compliant analytical solutions.

