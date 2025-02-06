Hexagon Purus upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive supply chain efficiency and optimize global growth

Leader in zero emissions mobility and infrastructure technology will deploy IFS.ai capabilities to meet global demand for market-leading hydrogen and battery electric technologies.

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFS, the leading enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software provider, today announced that Hexagon Purus, the global leader in zero emission infrastructure and mobility solutions, is set to implement IFS Cloud to increase efficiency across its entire supply chain – from material and capacity planning to financial management.

Hexagon Purus has opened seven new manufacturing facilities across three continents within 18 months, to meet worldwide demand for its advanced hydrogen storage and battery systems technology and vehicle integration solutions. With IFS Cloud’s advanced functionality, user-friendly simplicity, and superior third-party tool integration, the ERP solution will provide Hexagon Purus with critical Industrial AI-driven data insights for faster and better supply chain decisions.

Headquartered in Norway, Hexagon Purus drives decarbonization across industry and mobility end-markets including light, medium, and heavy-duty trucking, buses, maritime, rail, aviation and aerospace and provides hydrogen ground storage, distribution and refueling. By implementing IFS Cloud, the company will gain greater transparency across every aspect of its supply chain and a detailed view of each customer order, driving significant improvements in operational performance.

IFS Cloud’s customizable dashboards will also provide Hexagon Purus employees with faster access to the data they need for their specific roles. The composable nature of the IFS Cloud platform enables Hexagon Purus to remain evergreen – no major upgrades required – on the latest innovation and functionality, reducing cost, increasing profitability and competitiveness.

In the longer term, deployment of IFS Cloud will help the company achieve its digital transformation ambitions. Hexagon Purus will connect IFS Cloud to its own data integration platform to facilitate strategic supply chain decisions across all its sites, react even faster to changes in production output, quality and capacity, and provide a better customer experience through increased visibility.

Heiko Chudzick, responsible for operations at Hexagon Purus, said: “Our technology and manufacturing expertise is second-to-none and so it was natural that we would move to IFS Cloud as we expand to meet the growing demand for our zero emission mobility solutions. Upgrading to IFS Cloud and utilizing its advanced AI capabilities will help us become even more efficient and competitive. This transition is a critical part of our overall digitalization journey and we’re excited to continue working with IFS as we enhance our global supply chain operations to drive a more sustainable planet.”

Clemens Mittnacht, Senior Director, Market Unit Leader DACH, IFS, said: “Hexagon Purus’ decision to upgrade to IFS Cloud will transform the efficiency, competitiveness and agility of its fast-expanding global supply chain. As a global leader in the use of advanced technology to reduce and eliminate harmful emissions from mobility, their expertise is unparalleled. With a shared commitment to innovation, we are proud to collaborate and help Hexagon Purus achieve its digital transformation ambitions, leverage Industrial AI and increase sustainability worldwide.”

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus’ products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn

