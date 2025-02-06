Medidata Advances New Frontiers for Life Sciences Through Patient-Centric Experiences, AI-Powered Innovations, and New Patient Engaging Alliances

In the era of the generative economy, Medidata is transforming how industries are empowering patients with new cure and care experiences and lifelong engagement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand, reaffirms its vision and commitment to advancing the life sciences industry and transforming patient experiences across the entire clinical development process, from pre-trial planning, to post-trial outcomes, and ongoing patient care. With advanced technologies, such AI and virtual twins , Medidata enables biopharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients to accelerate therapy development and improve patient lives.

A trusted partner to 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, Medidata continues to break ground with new categories of critical patient-centric experiences, seamlessly integrating AI into its suite of solutions: elevating data utilization, streamlining research studies, and transforming the patient journey. These generative experiences leverage synthetic data to create simulations of patients representing key virtual cohorts, helping sponsors reduce exposure to experimental therapies and improve trial performance. Fueled by the largest patient-level historical clinical trial trustable data set in the world, Medidata’s bundled offerings for specialized therapeutic areas amplify Dassault Systèmes’ knowledge and know-how impact and value for treatments.

“Dassault Systèmes is deeply committed to advancing the life sciences industry, and Medidata is well positioned to lead this mission,” noted Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “A shift to value-based experiences, powered by premier AI across the entire Medidata portfolio, is aligned with our vision of leveraging virtualization to enhance people’s lives.”

Driven by its purpose to empower the life sciences and healthcare stakeholders, Medidata is also establishing new patient health ecosystems. High quality patient data collected using biosensors is helping shape a 360-degree clinical and medical view of the patients, laying down the foundation for creating virtual twins of individuals, pathologies and journeys. In addition, the brand is positioned to engage patients beyond the clinical trial setting through its collaborations with innovative medical technology companies, supporting treatment plans with leading-edge virtual approaches, such as digital therapeutics, and paving the way to Virtual + Real (V+R) treatments.

“Medidata is at the forefront of a critical shift in the life sciences sector,” said Anthony Costello, CEO, Medidata. “By harnessing AI-powered solutions and partnering with visionaries, we aren’t just accelerating and improving clinical studies, but also driving a lasting impact on patients’ lives well beyond the trial.”

Medidata – along with other key Dassault Systèmes brands, such as BIOVIA, SIMULIA, and DELMIA – has significantly shaped the life sciences ecosystem, connecting research, drug discovery, R&D, clinical research, laboratories activities, manufacturing, quality, and patient care. In 2024 alone, Medidata added 300+ new customers, including major pharmaceutical firms and research organizations such as Sanofi, Eisai, and PPD, the clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These organizations are driving breakthroughs in research, from developing the first non-opioid drug for neuropathic pain in over 20 years to integrating biometric solutions in studies and advancing an mRNA vaccine for RSV, a respiratory virus.

As Medidata continues to innovate within its broad portfolio, ranging from industry leading solutions designed for clinical researchers to supporting ongoing patient care and lifelong engagement, the company is committed to the metamorphosis of its customers in the Age of the Generative Economy, enabling new inclusive and empowering relationships with patients, fostering new health ecosystems, and unleashing new defining clinical and medical knowledge, know-how, and innovations for the sector. To learn more about Medidata’s portfolio, please visit the website .

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 35,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes