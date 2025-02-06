MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announces the Integration of DeepSeek R1 Model’s Semantic Understanding Technology into Holographic Digital Humans

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a technology service provider, they have announced a significant technological breakthrough—the integration of the DeepSeek large model API application. This initiative aims to provide users with a more natural and seamless interaction experience, as well as more proactive services. This move marks a solid step forward for MicroCloud Hologram in the field of holographic digital human technology and further accelerates the humanization of AI-driven conversational systems.

DeepSeek’s large model API is based on the Transformer architecture. Through pre-training on massive amounts of corpus data and fine-tuning, it possesses powerful language understanding and generation capabilities. The DeepSeek API not only supports dialogue generation and completion, but is also widely used in various fields such as text generation, question-answering systems, and text summarization, demonstrating excellent performance and broad application prospects.

HOLO’s integration of the DeepSeek large model API aims to enhance the intelligent interaction capabilities of its Holographic Digital Human GPT. The Holographic Digital Human GPT, developed by HOLO, is an AI-driven holographic digital human that can be displayed using holographic projection technology. It combines advanced technologies such as computer graphics, graphical rendering, motion capture, deep learning, and speech synthesis, offering high levels of visual realism, natural interaction, and performance abilities. By integrating the DeepSeek large model API, the language understanding and generation capabilities of the Holographic Digital Human GPT have been significantly improved, allowing it to more accurately understand user intent and provide more precise and valuable information.

On the technical implementation side, HOLO has employed several innovative techniques to ensure the effective integration of the DeepSeek large model API. First, HOLO has deeply customized and optimized the DeepSeek API to meet the specific needs of the Holographic Digital Human GPT. By adjusting API interface parameters and configurations, HOLO has achieved seamless integration with the DeepSeek large model, ensuring accurate information transmission and efficient processing.

Furthermore, HOLO has introduced advanced semantic understanding technologies into the Holographic Digital Human GPT. By combining the semantic analysis capabilities of the DeepSeek large model, the Holographic Digital Human GPT is able to gain a deeper understanding of the text input by users, identify key information and intent, and provide more accurate responses and thoughtful services. For example, in a chat scenario, the Holographic Digital Human GPT can accurately detect the user’s emotional tendencies and topics of interest, actively guiding the conversation and creating a more natural and harmonious chatting atmosphere.

In addition, HOLO has fully leveraged the powerful generation capabilities of the DeepSeek large model to give the Holographic Digital Human GPT a richer expressive ability. Whether it’s writing articles, creating poetry, or engaging in professional Q&A, the Holographic Digital Human GPT can generate high-quality text content according to user needs. The generated text is natural, fluent, and logically coherent, effectively meeting the diverse needs of users.

It is worth mentioning that during the integration of the DeepSeek large model API, HOLO has also taken comprehensive measures to address security and privacy protection. By employing advanced encryption technologies and stringent data access control mechanisms, HOLO ensures the safety and confidentiality of user data. Additionally, HOLO has established a thorough error-handling and logging system to quickly pinpoint and resolve any issues that may arise.

With the successful integration of the DeepSeek large model API, HOLO’s Holographic Digital Human GPT has achieved significant improvements in both interaction experience and service quality. Users can now enjoy a more natural and seamless conversational experience through the Holographic Digital Human GPT, whether they are asking questions, obtaining information, or engaging in entertainment interactions, all while receiving timely and accurate responses and thoughtful services. Additionally, HOLO plans to apply Holographic Digital Human GPT technology to more fields and industries, such as aerospace, automotive manufacturing, machinery manufacturing, furniture design, fashion, telecommunications, and healthcare, to provide more users with smarter and more convenient services.

Looking ahead, HOLO will continue to focus on the research and development of holographic technologies, consistently advancing the humanization process of AI-driven conversational systems. Through ongoing technological innovation and optimization, HOLO aims to deliver an even higher-quality Holographic Digital Human GPT experience for users and promote the widespread adoption and development of artificial intelligence technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.