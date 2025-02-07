Acer Announces January Revenues at NT$15.07 Billion

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for January at NT$15.07 billion, down 1.0%, which was flattish year-on-year (YoY). Chromebooks revenue increased by 56.5% YoY in January, showing continued strong demand. Acer Chromebooks shipments ranked No. 1 worldwide in Q4’24 [1].

Acer’s strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 40.4% of the group’s total revenues in January. Acer’s public subsidiaries have announced their January revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include Acer ITS Inc. with revenues growth of 10.8% year-on-year in January.

[1] IDC Final Historical Q4’24 PC report [2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 8,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.