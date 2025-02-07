BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 Officially Concludes, Attracting Over 63,000 Visitors and Securing USD 90.6 Million in Export Contracts

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) successfully concluded BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025, reinforcing its commitment to empowering MSMEs and expanding their global market reach. Held from January 30 to February 2, 2025, at ICE BSD City, the event attracted over 63,000 visitors, generated IDR 38.9 billion in transactions, and secured USD 90.6 million in export contracts through business matching. The closing ceremony was led by BRI President Director Sunarso.



BRI President Director Sunarso at BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 Closing Ceremony

A Platform for Global MSME Expansion

With the theme “Broadening MSME’s Global Outreach”, the event showcased 1,000 top Indonesian MSMEs ready for the international market. The closing ceremony was attended by BRI Vice President Director Catur Budi Harto. BRI President Director Sunarso highlighted the expo’s success in raising awareness of local MSME products, exceeding its initial target of 50,000 visitors.

By February 1, 2025, transactions hit IDR 38.9 billion, exceeding expectations. Sunarso reaffirmed BRI’s commitment to MSMEs, with business matching continuing through 2025 in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, holding twice-monthly sessions to boost exports.

This year’s BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025 saw the participation of 506 registered buyers from 34 countries, significantly exceeding the initial target of 94 buyers from 33 countries.

So far, 166 MSMEs have engaged in 270 business meetings, one of the standout success stories is PT Siger Jaya Abadi, which secured a USD 13.05 million export deal with Bluestar Food Corporation, USA.

BRI UMKM Awards: Honoring Top MSMEs

BRI recognized outstanding businesses in three categories:

1. Top Deals on Business Matching

For MSMEs achieving the highest potential transactions in business matching sessions:

Bintang Kita Kemuliaan (Food & Beverage)

Albasi Karang Layung (Home Décor & Craft)

Gula Aren Temon (Food & Beverage)

2. Newcomers on Business Matching

For first-time exporters who successfully secured international buyers:

Rumah Atsiri Indonesia (Healthcare & Wellness)

Minyak Sacha Inchi (Food & Beverage)

Organic Center (Food & Beverage)

3. Best Expo

For MSMEs demonstrating outstanding export readiness and digital adoption:

Sila Agri Inovasi (Food & Beverage)

Pelita Lumpang Mas (Food & Beverage)

Restu Mande (Food & Beverage)

These awards highlight BRI’s commitment to empowering MSMEs globally while advancing financial literacy and inclusion.

For more details on BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) 2025, visit briumkmexport.com.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id.