GCCL Wins 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

– GCCL’s “One-Stop Lab Solution” sets the industry benchmark with unmatched competitiveness and a dedication to global excellence.

– Continuing its growth as a globally recognized leader in clinical sample analysis, driven by customer-centric values.

YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GCCL(Global Clinical Central Lab), a leading Korean clinical trial sample analysis company, reinforced its position in the global market by receiving Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific clinical sample analysis services industry.

Frost & Sullivan, a global-established growth consulting company, honors companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and performance through its annual Best Practices awards. The organizations excel in delivering outstanding value by assessing the market participants’ value. Using a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan assesses criteria including growth potential, customer acquisition, customer experience, operational efficiency, and equity. Having excelled in these areas, GCCL earned this recognition for its comprehensive services, customer-centric approach, and technological leadership.

GCCL is one of the few clinical trial sample analysis service providers offering a “one-stop lab solution” that integrates central lab, bioanalysis lab, and BSL-3[i] lab services into a single, unified system. This consolidated approach minimizes sample movement between facilities, reducing logistics time and costs while ensuring sample stability. As a result, it enhances data reliability and strengthens the credibility of study outcomes. By leveraging cutting-edge analytical platforms and implementing its Lab Information Management System (LIMS), GCCL maintains high standards in global clinical research. With tailored solutions, GCCL delivers precision and efficiency in clinical trials, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in new drug development.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted GCCL’s integrated lab service model, highlighted that systematic quality control and industry-leading technological innovation were as key factors in earning the award. This recognition underscores GCCL’s leadership in the APAC region, showcasing its position as APAC’s and unmatched capabilities in clinical sample analysis.

Kwan-goo Cho, CEO of GCCL, stated, “The award is a global recognition of our efforts and achievements in prioritizing customer value and proof that GCCL has established itself as the solid leader in the market.” He added, “We will continue to drive technological innovation and improve service quality to meet the rising demand in global clinical trials and to lead in the role as a trusted partner for new drug development.”

GCCL is a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified lab accredited by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea. The company provides clinical trial sample analysis services globally across all clinical trial phases(I-IV), leveraging advanced analytical platforms including ddPCR technology, and its specialized expertise in sample analysis and method development. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as in Korea, Asia, and beyond, GCCL is committed to deliver world-class, customized clinical trial solutions.

[i] Bio safety Level 3

