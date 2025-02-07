Join Gorilla Technology’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on February 18

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Newsfile Corp. – 7 February 2025 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on February 18, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Gorilla Technology’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan, and interim-CFO, Bruce Bower. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the Company’s role as a global leader in AI-driven nternet of Things (IIOT) solutions, security convergence, and big data analytics. With a rapidly expanding global footprint, Gorilla Technology is at the forefront of smart cities and critical infrastructure transformation. The Company entered 2025 with a $93 million backlog and a $2 billion pipeline of multi-year opportunities, driving projected revenues of $90 million to $100 million for the year. Gorilla’s innovative edge AI and cybersecurity solutions are gaining traction across US, LATAM, Europe, APAC, and MENA, securing strategic projects such as AI-powered smart city initiatives and critical security deployments. Backed by record-setting financial performance, a veteran leadership team, and an expanding market presence, Gorilla Technology is well-positioned for continued revenue growth and long-term value creation. A live question and answer session will follow the presentation by Chandan and Bower.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RCEHpBZmRbm_bAUAkaqpwg#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to GRRR@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to execute definitive agreements related to this smart education project, attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.