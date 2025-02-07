Make the Moment: The 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards Calling for Creativity Worldwide

Entries for the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards are now open, celebrating mobile photography with global rewards and recognition



SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2025 – Global technology brand OnePlus announced the launch of the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards (OPA), now in its fifth year. From February 7 to June 30, 2025, mobile photography enthusiasts worldwide are invited to showcase their creativity and passion for photography under the theme “Make the Moment,” inspired by the iconic first moon landing captured by Hasselblad. This year’s awards continue to elevate the art of mobile photography and the innovation of mobile cameras.

“Make the Moment”: Showcasing Creativity Across Movement, Night, and Portrait

The 2025 theme, “Make the Moment,” celebrates the fleeting beauty of everyday life, turning it into timeless works of art. Participants can submit entries across three categories: Movement, Night and Low Light, and Faces.

“At OnePlus, we believe in empowering our users to create and share memorable moments with their phone cameras,” said Emily Dai, Head of Global Brand and Marketing at OnePlus. “The 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards are a testament to the endless possibilities of mobile photography and the global creativity it inspires. Together, we’re building a gallery of stories and emotions that transcend borders and connect us all.”

The “Movement” category invites photographers to capture the essence of motion, from the energy of speed and adventure to the subtle moments of everyday life. The “Night and Low Light” category showcases the magic of the world after dark, highlighting vibrant cityscapes, starlit skies, and dynamic low-light scenes. Lastly, the “Faces” category invites participants to capture the emotions and stories behind every face, from joyful smiles to heartfelt moments, turning portraits into powerful expressions of life.

“Winning the 2024 OnePlus Photography Awards has been a massive milestone. It’s not just recognition but also a reminder to keep pushing my creative boundaries. It’s motivated me to explore new ideas and stay curious,” said Harisanker Sasikumar, Category Winner of OPA 2024. “To everyone participating in the 2025 OnePlus Photography Awards, good luck. Embrace your unique vision, keep experimenting, and most importantly, have fun with it.”

Open to All: Global Recognition and Generous Rewards

This year, OPA is open to all smartphone users, celebrating creativity with inclusivity and generous rewards. The competition includes two groups: the OnePlus Group, exclusive to OnePlus users, and the Public Group, accessible to all smartphone users worldwide. The judging panel, featuring OnePlus founder Pete Lau, Hasselblad ambassadors, and renowned photographers, ensures diverse and fair evaluations.

The top winner will receive $10,000, while all winners will be awarded the flagship OnePlus 13 and potential collaboration opportunities with OnePlus. Additionally, winning entries and photographers’ stories will be showcased on global platforms like OnePlus and 500px, offering participants worldwide exposure and community engagement.

OnePlus 13: The Ultimate Phone to Make Your Moments

Continuing its partnership with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 13 introduces significant upgrades in mobile photography, empowering photographers of all levels to capture moments like never before.

With its flagship triple-camera system, the OnePlus 13 ensures unparalleled versatility, clarity, and image quality. Innovative features, such as the Dual Exposure Algorithm for dynamic, fast-moving scenes, Night Mode for vibrant low-light shots, and Portrait Mode for stunning, professional-quality portraits, make it the perfect tool for capturing Movement, Night, and Faces. Whether you’re photographing a playful pet, a bustling cityscape, or a beautiful portrait, the OnePlus 13 adapts to your creative needs, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary works of art.

Entries are now open. Visit www.oneplus.com/photography-awards-2025 to submit your stories through the lens and join the global community to celebrate the creativity and innovation in mobile photography.

