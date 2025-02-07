Pre-orders for “Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy versus Chainsaw Villager” Statue Start Feb. 6, 2025

– This Highly Detailed 1/4 Scale Statue Features Swappable Heads and Weapons –

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Prime 1 Studio”) has announced the release of its latest product under the high-end statue brand “PRIME 1 STATUE”: the “Ultimate Premium Masterline Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy versus Chainsaw Villager” statue. Pre-orders began on February 6, 2025, with the product scheduled for release around August 2026.

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502053829-O1-S2pC40Z2.pdf

From the survival horror game “Resident Evil 4,” this 1/4 scale polystone statue faithfully recreates the intense showdown between Leon S. Kennedy and the Chainsaw Villager. The composition, with their gazes locked and their weight distribution realistically sculpted, captures a moment of palpable tension.

Leon’s sculpting and coloring are brought to life through meticulous techniques, featuring a mature expression, gunsmith engravings on the handgun, and the soft fur of his bomber jacket. The Chainsaw Villager is equally detailed, with carefully tuned color saturation for vivid blood splatters, hand-painted abdominal stains, and an eerie burlap sack hinting at the hidden head inside.

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502053829-O2-gpSHl062.pdf

The custom base, depicting a Ganado wielding an axe, evokes the atmosphere of a secluded European village. Iconic details from the game, such as the Los Iluminados emblem, chickens, and gold and silver eggs, are intricately incorporated throughout.

Additional swappable parts include an alternate head sculpt for Leon and interchangeable arms wielding a combat knife. The Bonus Version also includes an exclusive fighting knife as a special feature.

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502053829-O3-0lRit6LN.pdf

Note: A standalone Leon S. Kennedy statue will be released simultaneously.

Image4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202502053829-O4-3Z7B9jHg.pdf

Product Name:

Ultimate Premium Masterline

Resident Evil 4 Leon S. Kennedy versus Chainsaw Villager Bonus Version

Retail Price USD: $1699

Edition Size: 400

Arrival Date: Aug 2026

Scale: 1/4

H:76cm W:52cm D:70cm

Weight: 19.7 Kg

Materials: Polystone and other materials

Specifications/Additional Items

-Resident Evil 4 Themed Base

-Two (2) Swappable Heads (Closed Mouth, Open Mouth)

-Two (2) Swappable Pair of Arms (SG-09 R, Combat Knife)

-One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Fighting Knife) *BONUS PART

Copyright: (C) CAPCOM

For more details, visit the product pages

Leon S. Kennedy versus Chainsaw Villager: https://www.prime1studio.com/re4-leon-s-kennedy-versus-chainsaw-villager/UPMRE4-02S.html

Leon S. Kennedy: https://www.prime1studio.com/re4-leon-s-kennedy/UPMRE4-01S.html