The development of new energy has entered a rapid phase, with an anticipated annual grid-connected capacity surpassing 5 million kilowatts

TURFAN, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 6th, seven new energy projects, including Guangdong Energy’s 500,000-kilowatt wind power project in Toksun, received approval for grid connection. It is projected that by 2025. The total installed capacity of new energy connected to the grid will reach 5,055,000 kilowatts, marking a 152% increase from the previous year.

Turfan, often referred to as “China’s Hot Pole,” is situated at the heart of one of Xinjiang’s nine major wind zones. The region is abundant in wind and solar resources, with an average annual sunshine duration of 3,200 hours. The technical and economic exploitable capacities for wind power and photovoltaic power are 40.1 million kilowatts and 98 million kilowatts, respectively. The scale of new energy projects under construction or approved has surpassed 20 million kilowatts.

To accommodate the demands of new energy development and grid connection, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has implemented advanced planning and promoted the construction of 750-kilovolt and 220-kilovolt power grid projects. This year, it plans to invest 86.33 million yuan in three projects, including the 220-kilovolt transmission line from the Gaoquan South Substation of Shanshan County of State Power Investment Corporation. These projects will involve constructing 48.88 kilometers of 220-kilovolt transmission lines to optimize the regional power grid structure, enhance the power supply capacity and reliability of the regional power grid, and ensure the smooth grid connection of new energy projects.

In 2024, Turfan City generated a total of 25.77 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, of which new energy generation accounted for 6.561 billion kilowatt-hours, or 25.46%. Following the grid connection of new energy projects in 2025, the installed capacity of new energy is expected to exceed 10 million kilowatts, reaching 10.595 million kilowatts, with annual power generation anticipated to surpass 10 billion kilowatt-hours.