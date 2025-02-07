YCCECE Officially Launches Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Early Childhood Education) and Master of Education (MEd) programmes

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (YCCECE) proudly announces the official launch of its Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Early Childhood Education) (PGDE) and Master of Education (MEd) programmes. This milestone makes YCCECE the first self-financing tertiary institution in Hong Kong to achieve institutional accreditation from the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ) QF Level 6 for operating the two postgraduate programmes. Enrolment is now open for the 2025/26 fall intake.

Since becoming the first specialist early childhood education (ECE) degree-awarding private institution in Asia in 2018, YCCECE has set a high standard in education by introducing various ECE-specialized programmes, including the Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (DECEC), Higher Diploma in Early Childhood Education (HDECE), and Bachelor of Education (Honours) in Early Childhood Education (BEdECE). It is now the largest self-financing institution in Hong Kong offering a bachelor’s degree in ECE*. The addition of postgraduate programmes further solidifies the College’s commitment to becoming a leading degree-awarding institution in Hong Kong and enhances the educational offerings of the Yew Chung Yew Wah network of schools – providing through-train programmes from early childhood to postgraduate.

Pioneering PGDE with Professional Qualifications

The PGDE (ECE) programme enables graduates to register as Kindergarten Teachers with the Education Bureau and as Child Care Workers and Child Care Supervisors and Special Child Care Workers with the Social Welfare Department. It is currently the only PGDE (ECE) programme offered by a self-financing institution that includes four full professional licenses.

In response to the rising demand for registered kindergarten teachers and ECE practitioners, this programme aims to cultivate knowledgeable and skilled professionals committed to early childhood education. The curriculum addresses contemporary issues in early childhood education, emphasizing reflective skills and the importance of continuous professional development. The programme is ideal for individuals aspiring to careers as early childhood educators or childcare professionals.

Students will benefit from the Professional Integrated Learning arrangement, allowing them to gain practical experience in real school settings, including research opportunities at the College’s Pamela Peck Discovery Space.

PGDE (ECE) is a one-year full-time programme for those who aspire to pursue a career in early childhood education and care to complete their profession in a short period of time.

Flexible Learning Options and Diverse Language Streams

The Master of Education programme provides a comprehensive and adaptable curriculum designed to equip students with the essential knowledge, skills, and ethical values needed to advance in the education sector. It addresses a wide range of contemporary educational topics and is accessible to individuals from various academic backgrounds.

Distinct from typical taught postgraduate programmes, MEd students are given the opportunity to engage in education research projects and related activities, learning directly from leading experts and scholars in the field. This includes participation in flagship research initiatives, such as the HKJC CoolPlay project, which has recently received additional funding support from the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Emphasizing Yew Chung’s Sino-Western teaching approach, the College offers the MEd in both Chinese and English, catering to the growing demand for quality professional teacher training. This initiative enhances the diversity of the student body, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and cultural perspectives.

Students can choose a flexible study schedule, with options for part-time (two years) or full-time (one year) enrolment, accommodating working professionals from around the globe.

Commitment to Educational Excellence

YCCECE strives to be recognized as a preferred degree-awarding institution in Hong Kong, known for high-quality programmes and enriching learning experiences. The launch of these postgraduate programmes marks a significant step towards establishing YCCECE as a leading institution for education training in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region.

With a diverse and professional faculty comprised of early childhood education specialists, YCCECE stands as the largest ECE faculty among self-financing institutions in Hong Kong.

The two programmes are now open for admission for the 2025/26 intake. For more information, please visit YCCECE’s website or contact us at admissions@yccece.edu.hk.

*Calculated based on the annual enrolment quota of 150 students in 2024/25.

About Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (“YCCECE”)

The Yew Chung College of Early Childhood Education (“YCCECE”), a member of Yew Chung Education Foundation (YCEF), is an accredited degree-awarding institution registered in Hong Kong under the Post-Secondary Colleges Ordinance (Cap. 320), with charitable status under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. It is the first and only higher education institution in Asia specialising in Early Childhood Education (ECE), invested wholly in this exciting foundational field.

YCCECE, formerly known as the Yew Chung Community College (“YCCC”), was founded in 2008. In 2014, it was the first private higher education institution to provide formal teacher training in Hong Kong with the launch of its Higher Diploma in ECE (HDECE) programme. In 2018, YCCC was transformed into YCCECE with the launch of its flagship Bachelor of Education (Honours) in ECE (BEdECE) degree programme. This milestone represented a full-circle in YCEF’s 90-year history, with the completion of a novel ‘B to B’ (Baby to Bachelor) education spectrum. In 2022 the College became the first self-financed tertiary institution in Hong Kong offering the Certification Course for Kindergarten Principal. In 2024, the College has successfully achieved institutional accreditation for operating postgraduate degrees, enabling it to launch the new Master of Education and Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education programmes in the 2025/26 Academic Year. The College’s main campus is situated in Tin Wan, while its city campus is located in Kowloon Tong.

YCCECE is deeply committed to nurturing new generations of passionate and inspired ECE professionals, who will have an enduring impact on the lives of numerous young children and their families, growing a better future together.

Media inquiry:

Mobile: 9312 0733 / Email: comms@yccece.edu.hk