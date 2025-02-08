The Iconic dancemoon MoonRoller Returns with the Launch of the Layer Brush Mini

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — dancemoon, the trailblazer in home cleaning innovation, recently announced the return of the flagship product – dancemoon MoonRoller with the new launch of the Layer Brush Mini, which will be available globally for purchase on the brand’s official website and Amazon on Feb 08, priced at $24.99 for dancemoon MoonRoller, and $9.99 for dancemoon Layer Brush Mini.



dancemoon MoonRoller and Layer Brush Mini

dancemoon MoonRoller has been well-praised since its initial launch and received a high demand from the pet cleaning market. In its initial launch, dancemoon shared a press release with a product video showcasing its features and use.

Now making its return, the dancemoon MoonRoller continues to deliver exceptional efficiency and convenience, and has been upgraded in detail to meet user needs. These include a more powerful microfiber bristle on premium vector cloth for extended durability and the use of environmentally friendly materials, offering pet families a cleaner and more sustainable experience.

Highlights

Handle Comes in the Roller Body: Portable and space-saving for daily cleaning. A unique cleaning scraper enables users to clean their waste without getting their hands dirty

Easy Back-and-Forth Rolling: Simply roll back and forth, the pet hair removal tool easily collects stubborn and invisible pet hair embedded in furniture fabrics

Versatile Use on Multiple Fabrics: Ideal for couches, carpets, car interiors, and more. Avoid using on knitted fabrics, silk, wool, cashmere, or crochet to protect your delicate fabrics

Hassle-Free and Reusable: Washable, reusable, and free from sticky paper or batteries, dancemoon MoonRoller helps you save money and reduce waste. Say goodbye to refills and cords

Pro Tips for Optimal Results: Roll multiple times on flat, firm fabrics for optimal results. It may be less effective on uneven, highly elastic, or long pile surfaces

The Layer Brush Mini, a new addition to the dancemoon Home Cleaning Series, specializes in cleaning smaller, hard-to-reach areas such as the corners and gaps of car interiors, sofas, and other furniture that can easily store pet hair and dust. As an extended product from dancemoon Layer Brush, the Layer Brush Mini also continues the unique and minimalist design of Layer Brush. Crafted with high-strength TPU and TPE materials, it offers enhanced durability and a fabric-friendly cleaning experience. The dual-layer brush teeth with dense and sparse texture allow users to remove fluffy piles using the large teeth while collecting fine hair and dust using the small teeth.

dancemoon Home Pet Hair Removal Series delivers a comprehensive cleaning solution for pet families, covering every scenario from couches and carpets to clothing and car interiors. With its innovative features and minimalist design, dancemoon sets itself apart from conventional cleaning tools, breaking the stereotype that cleaning tools are bulky and outdated. Instead, dancemoon products can integrate into modern home decoration and effectively resolve pet fur challenges with ease and style. dancemoon products are compact, sleek, and ergonomically crafted, appealing to the user group that pursues the combination of product function and aesthetic life.

About dancemoon

Driven by a passion for innovative design, dancemoon infuses the beauty and emotion of the moon into each product. Beyond offering household tools, dancemoon combines innovation with minimalist design to create products that make household tasks simple and no longer a burden but an enjoyable part of life. With a vision to become the leading brand of minimalist lifestyle, dancemoon is committed to blending minimalism with household tools, bringing bliss into your daily life.

