Xthings’ ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission Secures Three Awards at CES 2025 Including The Official 2025 Best of CES Award

Hands-free Technology Praised by Disability Advocates as an Advancement in Accessibility

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xthings, a global leader in IoT solutions, secured three awards for innovations in ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission, the world’s first smart lock with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest tech trade fair. The innovative lock impressed media and influencers, securing three awards including The Official 2025 Best of CES Award from the CNET group and two additional awards from Tom’s Guide for “Best Smart Locks of CES 2025” and The Ambient for “Best in Show“.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Hands-free Technology Praised by Disability Advocates as an Advancement in Accessibility

Additionally, the lock was applauded by disability advocates which cited the hands-free lock as an advancement in smart lock accessibility as it does not require interaction with a touchscreen or smartphone and can be automatically unlocked reliably and precisely from a distance using UWB technology.

Timothy Hornik, of Lions Services, a 90-year old Charlotte-based non-profit organization that empowers blind and visually impaired individuals to achieve personal and economic independence, explained, “As a blind individual, it’s hard to find a good smart home lock because so many have a touchscreen—an inaccessible type of interface I cannot access. By having something that works completely synchronously with my phone, as I am approaching the lock, to unlock itself the way Bolt Mission lock does, is absolutely fantastic.”

Anat Nulman, Founder of Assistive Consulting, which helps companies bring assistive technology to market, was also excited by Bolt Mission’s design. “I was really excited to learn about Bolt Mission because I love mainstream technology that is designed in a way that can help anybody regardless of whether they have a disability or not,” said Nulman. “Having a touchless interface is really beneficial for people that physically or cognitively cannot access lock interfaces.”

Raul Espino, chief executive officer of Accessible Destinations, which helps plan accessible vacations, found Bolt Mission’s ability to unlock at a distance without having to get as close as you would with an NFC device particularly useful for individuals in wheelchairs. “It’s great for people with disabilities because we just put our phone on our wheelchair and it unlocks when we get close to the door lock,.” said Espino.

“The feedback we’ve received from the disabled community exemplifies how hands-free design can vastly improve the everyday lives of disabled users,” said Matthew Brown, Chief Strategy Officer of Xthings. “Xthings is committed to using enabling technologies like Ultra-Wideband for new applications to create seamless and inclusive solutions that work for all users.”

About Xthings Inc.

Xthings Inc. has driven advancements in IoT technology since its founding. With a track record of innovation in smart security, Xthings aims to improve quality of life, accelerate AIoT industry growth, and promote the intelligent transformation of society.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with convenience, ULTRALOQ’s products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.