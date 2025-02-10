COSRX Valentine’s Day Sales with Up to 52% Off!

Viral K-Beauty New Launches on Sale and Available on Amazon!

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viral K-Beauty brand, COSRX announces their unbeatable Valentine’s Day Amazon deals with up to 52% off. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a loved one, now is the perfect time to get your hands on viral favorites as well as their latest launches at the best prices.



COSRX’s best-sellers have taken TikTok by storm and now are available for half the price. Among the must-have products included in this promotion are:

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence : A lightweight, deeply hydrating essence that helps repair the skin barrier and improve elasticity. Its versatility allows it to be used as a primer for a smooth makeup base, mixed with foundation for a dewy glow, or applied to soothe sunburned skin and replenish moisture.

: A lightweight, deeply hydrating essence that helps repair the skin barrier and improve elasticity. Its versatility allows it to be used as a primer for a smooth makeup base, mixed with foundation for a dewy glow, or applied to soothe sunburned skin and replenish moisture. Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream 100g : A rich moisturizer that locks in hydration and soothes the skin for a plump, dewy finish. It can also be used as a primer before makeup, creating a smooth, flawless base.

: A rich moisturizer that locks in hydration and soothes the skin for a plump, dewy finish. It can also be used as a primer before makeup, creating a smooth, flawless base. Advanced Snail Radiance Dual Essence : A two-in-one essence designed to brighten, nourish, and enhance overall skin radiance.

: A two-in-one essence designed to brighten, nourish, and enhance overall skin radiance. Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence Sheet Mask : A convenient sheet mask version of the beloved Snail Mucin Power Essence, delivering the ultimate glow in just minutes.

: A convenient sheet mask version of the beloved Snail Mucin Power Essence, delivering the ultimate glow in just minutes. The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum : A powerhouse serum infused with six peptides to support radiant, youthful skin, leaving it visibly firmer and healthier. One reviewer raved that they “looked 15 years younger” after using the serum for a month, adding that their skin “feels tightened and moisturized,” plus their “radiance is out of this world.” The same person went on to crown the product a “game changer.”

Expanding its lineup, COSRX introduces exciting new launches:

Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask : Formulated with a high concentration of Snail Secretion Filtrate (Mucin) to deliver powerful all-in-one skincare benefits in a single use. Using innovative hydrogel technology, the mask gradually turns transparent as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin, offering hydrating, brightening, soothing, and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. Uniquely, the mask can also be used overnight, making it ideal for overnight care.

: Formulated with a high concentration of Snail Secretion Filtrate (Mucin) to deliver powerful all-in-one skincare benefits in a single use. Using innovative hydrogel technology, the mask gradually turns transparent as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin, offering hydrating, brightening, soothing, and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. Uniquely, the mask can also be used overnight, making it ideal for overnight care. The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch : Formulated with peptides and collagen, this refreshing eye patch hydrates and firms the under-eye area, reducing the appearance of fine lines and puffiness.

For those looking to gift the secret to glass skin, COSRX has also curated exclusive skincare sets:

All About Snail Kit : The perfect starter set for snail mucin lovers, featuring the brand’s most iconic hydration-boosting essentials.

: The perfect starter set for snail mucin lovers, featuring the brand’s most iconic hydration-boosting essentials. Glass Skin Starter Set : A carefully curated routine designed to achieve smooth, luminous skin with hydrating and skin-smoothing favorites.

: A carefully curated routine designed to achieve smooth, luminous skin with hydrating and skin-smoothing favorites. Snail 96% Peptide Booster Set : A powerful duo combining snail mucin and peptides to enhance skin elasticity and hydration.

For more information, please check out the COSRX store on Amazon.