Datalens announces Strategic Acquisition of OneClick, and puts GenAI on fast-forward

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Datalens, a global data engineering and AI solutions company, announced an acquisition of OneClick Technologies, a niche GenAI and CX solution provider, in a strategic move to bring an end-to-end data-driven solution portfolio to their trusted partners and customers.



Datalens acquires OneClick

The acquisition will enable Datalens to integrate OneClick’s expertise in GenAI-driven knowledge management, Enterprise search and customer engagement with its own robust capabilities in data engineering and AI-driven solutions. Together, the two companies aim to transform how businesses derive value from their data, provide personalized customer experience, and deliver business success.

“At Datalens, our mission is to help businesses realize the exponential value from their data, and leverage next-gen AI technologies,” said Karthik Santhanam, CEO of Datalens. “By bringing Datalens and OneClick together, we’re not just expanding our service offerings — we’re creating a unified platform where data-driven insights meet knowledge management and customer experience. This allows us to deliver even greater value by being a one-stop shop for our customers’ data-to-AI requirements.”

Enhancing Customer Experience with Unified Strengths

OneClick’s SaaS products and solutions in GenAI-driven knowledge management and customer experience management combined with Datalens’ advanced data engineering, analytics, and cloud engineering services capabilities, will offer clients a 360-degree approach to digital transformation.

The acquisition will allow businesses to:

Leverage Data-Driven Insights: Transform diverse data into actionable intelligence for proactive decision-making.

Optimize Customer Engagement: Deliver personalized experiences using automation and AI.

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Streamline customer service workflows while reducing costs

With this acquisition, Datalens will significantly enhance its global footprint, particularly in ASEAN where OneClick commands a strong presence. Together, they now serve a combined user base of over 770 million customers and process 190 million transactions annually, empowering businesses to harness data and automation.

“The collaboration of our teams will lead to innovation-at-scale. From our 9 offices in North America and Asia, and our products and services portfolio, we are able to offer our customers comprehensive services,” Karthik added.

About DatalensAI

Datalens specializes in delivering transformative solutions to their strong customer base in Automobile, Manufacturing and Healthcare. By leveraging cloud, data engineering, predictive analytics and AI technologies to accelerate digital transformation, they help customers become truly data-driven.

About OneClick

OneClick is a product leader in GenAI-driven knowledge management, with SaaS offerings processing 700 million+ customer interactions annually. With a strong presence in Telecommunications and automobile, they enable businesses to transform customer conversations into meaningful engagements, helping them deliver exceptional experiences while optimizing costs.

