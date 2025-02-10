NX Hong Kong Receives Environmental Management, Occupational Health/Safety Management System Certifications

– Integrated Quality, Environmental and Safety Management Systems Now in Place –

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (H.K.) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Hong Kong”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., obtained two certifications in November 2024: ISO 14001:2015 (for environmental management systems) and ISO 45001:2018 (for occupational health and safety management systems).

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202501293507-O3-5Ryh6vrU

ISO 14001:2015 certificate: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202501293507/_prw_PI1fl_2bXgrNfr.gif

ISO 45001:2018 certificate: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202501293507/_prw_PI2fl_E97Q98m0.gif

The NX Group is committed to maintaining and improving quality in its various operations as a useful means of ensuring corporate sustainability and boosting performance to enhance customer satisfaction, and accordingly it is pursuing ISO certification on a global basis.

Having previously obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification (for quality management systems), NX Hong Kong has recently acquired the following two certifications and now has in place integrated management systems for the three areas of quality, environment and safety.

ISO 14001:2015 (for environmental management systems)

This certification is designed to help organizations establish and maintain environmental management systems to improve environmental performance, reduce environmental risks, and comply with laws and regulations.

In keeping with the NX Group Environmental Charter, the Group is working to reduce the variety of environmental risks surrounding its organizations, including those arising in their natural and labor environments, and to ensure it fulfills its collective responsibility for the global environment. The Group will continue actively engaging in environmental conservation efforts to help bring about sustainable societies.

ISO 45001:2018 (for occupational health and safety management systems)

This certification is designed to help companies establish and implement effective occupational health and safety management systems to ensure the health and safety of their employees and improve their safety management and comprehensive control levels.

In line with the NX Group Safety Philosophy that “safety takes precedence over everything else,” the Group will place the highest priority on ensuring safety and health in work environments to cut the risk of occupational accidents.

In preparing for certification, NX Hong Kong enhanced workplace safety and environmental protection by reviewing existing business processes and establishing new procedures. It also fostered a corporate culture of maintaining high safety standards by conducting all-hands training programs and encouraging the exchange of ideas. Going forward, NX Hong Kong will continue its efforts to improve operational efficiency and sustainability in order to provide safe and high-quality products and services to more customers.

The NX Group remains committed to working toward the realization of sustainable societies through its business operations, while striving to augment its trustworthiness and corporate value and provide valuable logistics services to its customers on a global scale.

Details of ISO certifications: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202501293507-O1-7157qqOq.pdf

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202501293507-O2-tUkgwlH0.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/