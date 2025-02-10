HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Nhat Anh Media:

As Vietnam enters a new era of growth, “Spring in Ho Chi Minh City” gala emerges, capturing the dynamic spirit of Ho Chi Minh City, and honoring individuals contributing to the nation’s development. The program unfolds through four key chapters: Opportunity, Exploration, Globalization, and reaffirming Cultural identity.



“SPRING IN HO CHI MINH CITY” – A CELEBRATION OF VIETNAM’S ENTERING NEXT CHAPTER

With the theme “Entering a new era”, the program presents Ho Chi Minh City, a pioneering economic and cultural hub, with full of potential, development, integration, and pride through inspiring stories across various fields.

The “Opportunity” chapter highlights the groundbreaking return of a Vietnamese entrepreneur Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, who dedicated and made a huge effort of resources to launch the historic Ho Chi Minh City – Manila flight route, a pivotal milestone in bringing Vietnam to the world.

From the first small steps of going global, Vietnam has strengthened its position not only in Southeast Asia but also in Asia area and on the international stage. In sports, Vietnam has achieved a significant milestone particularly in football, with the glorious victory of the AFF Cup 2024. Representatives of the Vietnam national football team, including Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan, President of the Vietnam Football Federation, Coach Park Sang Sik, and footballer Bui Tien Dung were also present to celebrate this achievement at the event.

At the event, entrepreneur Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, driven by his commitment to supporting the community, announced an on-the-spot 2 billion VND reward to fund the Vietnam Football Federation and the Vietnam men’s national football team.

2024 marks a year of milestones showcasing Vietnam’s potential, strength, and national power, particularly in the military sector with the spectacular Su-30MK2 fighter jet flyover at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024. Two key figures Colonel – Pilot Nguyen The Dung and Lieutenant Colone – Pilot Dang Dinh Kien also shared their inspiring journeys to become true “national assets.”

Stepping into a new era, Ho Chi Minh City is not only the nation’s economic locomotive but also a hub for innovation. Inspiring discussions from the mentors, experts such as Ms. Ly Kim Chi, President of the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City; Mr. Le Tri Thong, President of the Viet Nam Young Entrepreneurs Association; and Associate Professor Dr. Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, Principal of Hoa Sen University – one of the country’s leading liberal education institutions, highlighted the city’s economic and educational potential. Meanwhile, the bold and passionate sharings of young entrepreneurs Bui Phuong Thao and Le Yen Thanh provided a different perspective, showcasing the continuity of generation.

2024 is also a year for the arts and culture sector, with the presence of renowned figures such as Director Hoang Nhat Nam and Master Pham Kim Dung, who has successfully brought out Vietnam’s beauty, intelligence, and kindness to the world, Miss Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Winner of Miss International 2024, Mister Pham Tuan Ngoc, first runner-up of Mr World 2024 and Miss Huynh Tran Y Nhi, Winner of Miss World Vietnam 2023.

Additionally, the presence of young content creators, spreading positive stories about Vietnam such as Happiness Painter and Vinh Thich An Ngon helped share meaningful messages, preserving national identity in the digital age.

Along with its meaningful significance, the event attracted both renowned artists and rising stars such as National Artist Ta Minh Tam delivered “Wide open new paths”, Singer Hoang Dung with “The youth aspirations” and Singer Ngo Lan Huong with “Walking under the bright sky”.

Especially, Rapper Den, one of Vietnam’s most beloved artists, known for his emotional songs and impactful community campaigns, took the stage with his hit “The Taste of Home” attracting over 5 million views 3 days after release, at the event.

Adding to the excitement, the guests were delighted by the surprising lucky envelope giveaway with meaningful wishes, and poems, along with gifts such as Vietnamese flag T-shirts, water bottles, and plants. The audience was filled with excitement, and hope for a new year of luck, happiness, and endless possibilities.

The inspirational gala “Spring in Ho Chi Minh City” aired during Tet Holiday on both HTV7 and HTV9. With its emotional stories, the program promises to be a meaningful spiritual gift, marking a bright start for this year and the years ahead.

Tram Song Hanh with Thu Tran, inspired by Timo, is proud to be the media partner of the “Spring in Ho Chi Minh City” program, joining to spread these inspiring stories to a broader community.