Tuya Smart and Google Home APIs Fully Integrated: Building a Seamless Smart Home Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, recently announced the full integration of its smart ecosystem with Google Home APIs. This partnership marks a significant advancement in the collaboration between Tuya and Google, addressing compatibility challenges in smart devices while offering end-users an enhanced, intelligent, and seamless living experience.

Unveiled at Google I/O 2024, the Google Home APIs streamline the development and integration of smart home devices. These advanced interfaces enable developers to efficiently create products that integrate seamlessly with Google Home. As an early access partner, Tuya collaborated with Google during the pre-launch phase, testing the APIs and providing valuable insights to developers globally.

This integration reinforces Tuya’s commitment to openness and neutrality, solidifying its position as a global leader in smart home ecosystems. By enabling its global customers to effortlessly connect with mainstream platforms like Google Home, Tuya is paving the way for a more connected and innovative smart future.

The partnership ensures that Google Home is fully compatible with all Tuya-enabled hardware, allowing users to create diverse intelligent scenarios where Tuya-enabled devices work seamlessly within the Google Home ecosystem.

A standout feature of this collaboration is the seamless cloud-to-cloud integration achieved through Google Home APIs. With this integration, users can quickly share multiple devices without the need for additional network configurations. The Tuya-enabled app can manage smart devices that are also accessible via the Google Home app. For example, controlling a Tuya-enabled smart cleaning robot is now effortless. Users can turn off the robot with a simple tap on either the Tuya-enabled app or the Google Home app, ensuring a convenient and unified experience.

The partnership between Tuya and Google demonstrates the success of Tuya’s open and neutral ecosystem strategy while creating new opportunities for manufacturers worldwide. Moving forward, Tuya will continue working with global ecosystem partners like Google to develop innovative smart products and solutions that drive industry growth and deliver exceptional smart living experiences for users around the world.