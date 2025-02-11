NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 11th

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

Equities trading lower to begin Tuesday

President Trump announces tariffs on steel imports, raises aluminum tariffs

January consumer prices release Wednesday, Wholesale prices on Thursday