Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 11th

By Laotian Times

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

  • Equities trading lower to begin Tuesday
  • President Trump announces tariffs on steel imports, raises aluminum tariffs
  • January consumer prices release Wednesday, Wholesale prices on Thursday

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

 

