Rising Costs and Coverage Gaps: The Diverging Medical Insurance Landscapes in Hong Kong and Singapore

As Hong Kong witnesses a burgeoning interest in health insurance, Singapore grapples with the challenges of rising medical costs and financial risk management.

Budget Priorities: Respondents in both regions allocate significant portions of their budgets to Family, Finance, and Health. Notably, there is a strong intent to increase health budgets in 2025, particularly among the middle-income segment, with 31% in Singapore and 26% in Hong Kong planning for such increases.

Insurance Coverage Gaps: While a majority of respondents in both markets benefit from medical insurance, Singaporeans exhibit higher levels of protection, with 49% having personal plans and only 10% uninsured, compared to 19% uninsured in Hong Kong.

HNWIs Driving Demand: A substantial percentage of HNWIs in Hong Kong plan to purchase new medical insurance in 2025 (48%), contrasting with a smaller proportion in Singapore due to existing extensive coverage (30%).

Motivations and Barriers: Hong Kong respondents are driven to purchase insurance to address coverage gaps (44%) and rising medical expenses (36%), while Singaporeans focus on mitigating financial risks (43%). High costs remain the top deterrent in both markets, affecting 62% in Hong Kong and 52% in Singapore.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2025 – A recent survey by MDRi, which engaged 1,000 respondents across Hong Kong and Singapore, has unveiled a diverse array of health and medical insurance needs as the Year of the Snake approaches. The findings highlight the contrasting priorities of individuals in these two markets, revealing distinct trends in their insurance requirements.

Health has emerged as the paramount life priority for residents of both Hong Kong and Singapore. With a growing aging population in both markets, this shared emphasis on health underscores significant growth opportunities within the healthcare industry.

Middle-Income Segment Intends to Increase Health Budgets in 2025

In examining budget allocations for 2024, respondents from Hong Kong prioritized Family (23%), Finance (22%), and Health (15%). Singaporeans similarly allocated their budgets, with Family (22%), Finance (20%), and Health (16%) as top priorities.

Notably, 21% of Hong Kong respondents plan to increase their health budgets in 2025, particularly among the middle-income segment, where 26% intend to allocate more. In Singapore, 23% of respondents plan to boost their health budgets, with a striking 31% among the middle-income group.

Significant Differences in Medical Insurance Coverage

While the majority of individuals in both Hong Kong (81%) and Singapore (90%) have medical insurance coverage, notable differences arise in personal coverage. In Singapore, approximately 49% possess personal medical insurance, with 36% opting for additional coverage beyond company plans. In contrast, only 15% of Hong Kong respondents rely solely on company medical insurance without personal coverage, and about 19% of individuals in Hong Kong lack any medical insurance, compared to just 10% in Singapore. This disparity highlights Singapore’s population having better protection levels in terms of medical insurance relative to Hong Kong.

HNWIs and Future Insurance Plans

Looking ahead to 2025, 30% of individuals in Hong Kong are projected to acquire new medical insurance, with a significant 48% of HNWIs planning to purchase new policies. Conversely, only 24% of Singaporeans intend to secure additional coverage, reflecting their already extensive insurance ownership.

Motivations and Deterrents in Medical Insurance Decision-Making

In Hong Kong, motivations for purchasing new medical insurance are driven by the need to address coverage inadequacies (44%), rising medical expenses (36%), and reducing future financial risks (36%). In Singapore, the focus shifts toward mitigating financial risks (43%), exploring diverse coverage options (39%), and managing escalating medical costs (37%).

For those without insurance, high costs remain the primary deterrent, with 62% in Hong Kong and 52% in Singapore citing expense as a key barrier.

Growth Opportunities in Medical Insurance

Hong Kong presents substantial growth opportunities for insurance companies, particularly as many individuals remain uninsured. By positioning medical insurance as an affordable solution against rising medical costs, insurers can tap into this potential. Surprisingly, despite lower coverage rates, HNWIs in Hong Kong are actively considering new insurance purchases in 2025. In contrast, while the Singaporean market shows lower demand due to widespread coverage, there remains an opportunity to attract individuals by emphasizing the reduction of future financial risks and exploring low-cost solutions for those without medical insurance.

Simon Tye, CEO of MDRi, emphasizes the importance of these trends: “Insurance firms must recognize the distinct landscapes of Hong Kong and Singapore. In Hong Kong, the opportunity lies in catering to an eager market looking for new insurance options. Meanwhile, Singapore’s focus should be on providing diverse coverage solutions that effectively mitigate financial risks and address the concerns of rising medical expenses.”

