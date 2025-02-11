Wondershare Unveils Repairit V6.5: Comprehensive Upgrade, Industry Leadership in Video Repair

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare, a pioneer in digital creativity and productivity software, has launched Repairit 6.5, the latest iteration of its flagship data repair tool. Trusted by users worldwide, Wondershare Repairit offers a one-stop solution for repairing damaged videos, photos, files, and audio. Following a comprehensive upgrade, the latest version further strengthens its position as an industry leader in professional video repair.



Wondershare Repairit V6.5 Elevates Video Repair Technology to New heights

Professional Video Types Repair Capability

Expanded RAW Video Repair Capability



Repairit is the first software to support RAW repair, offering compatibility with formats including ARRI Raw, Sony X-OCN, ProRes Raw/HQ, Canon Raw/Light, BlackMagic RAW, and REDCODE Raw. The software preserves all original video information, enabling precise post-production adjustments to color, exposure, noise, color depth, dynamic range, and other parameters without any loss of quality.

Improved HDR Video Repair Capability



The enhanced capabilities make repaired videos retain the original characteristics, with higher dynamic range, wider color gamut and deeper color depth, providing clearer and more realistic picture performance.

Enhanced LOG Video Repair Capability



The enhanced LOG video repair function ensures that the repaired video features low contrast and saturation, allowing for greater flexibility in adjusting contrast, color, and detail presentation.

Professional Coding Video Repair Capability

Repairit V6.5 supports coding formats such as DNxHD, DNxHR, XF-AVC, XF-HEVC and others. The success rate for professional coding repair has reached over 90%. After repair, the video encoding is restored to its original state, thus eliminating any risk of encoding downgrading or conversion that could potentially damage image quality.

Professional Video Editing Software Compatibility

Repairit has achieved remarkable advancements in its compatibility with high-end video editing software, such as Filmora, Adobe Premere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Composer, CapCut (with support for TikTok video repair). This ensures that repaired videos can be seamlessly imported, edited, and rendered without compatibility issues.

Professional Video Repair User Experience

The software incorporates a professional video repair function, offering a distinct user experience through enhanced artificial intelligence and technology advancements.

Furthermore, the MP4 video repair scenario has been optimized, achieving a repair success rate close to 95%, ensuring accurate restoration of audio and video synchronization.

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare Repairit is a comprehensive repair tool that is available in both desktop (compatible with Windows and macOS) and online versions. The desktop version offers the basic repair service starting at $39.99, whereas the online version is accessible through a subscription model or a pay-per-use option, catering to user preferences.

To access free trials and downloads, please visit the official website. Stay updated with the latest news by following them on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, renowned for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by its mission “To empower the new generations and make a more creative world “, Wondershare offers a suite of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users spanning across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.