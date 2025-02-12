CHINASHOP 2025: Record 120,000 sqm to Open in Shenzhen, China, May 9-11

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CHINASHOP, Asia’s premier retail industry exhibition, will host its 25th edition at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from May 9-11, spanning a record-breaking 120,000 sqm.



2025CHINASHOP

Marking its 25th anniversary, the event will showcase China’s retail innovations ——from technologies, infrastructure, to commercial design, supply chain solutions, merchandising strategies, logistics, loss prevention, and asset protection solutions, alongside concurrent forums including the Consumer Goods Channel Selection Conference, Consumer Goods Channel Marketing Innovation Summit, China Supermarket Conference, and the debut of the All-Retail AI Spark Conference. The flagship CHINASHOP Golden Wings Awards will also spotlight industry excellence.

Why Shenzhen?

As China’s technology and manufacturing powerhouse, Shenzhen offers unparalleled insights into AI applications and smart supply chains. Its strategic proximity to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia positions, the city as an ideal hub for global retail collaboration. CHINASHOP 2025 will emphasize AI integration, digital retail transformation, and supply chain optimization, aligning with Shenzhen’s role as a leader in tech-driven industry advancements.

Expanded Focus for 2025

Product Innovation Hub : A 20,000-sqm dedicated pavilion will showcase trending goods—from private-label products and health-focused items to regional specialties and coffee—catering to China’s booming discount stores, membership clubs, and convenience chains.

AI-Driven Retail : An AI Zone will debut live demonstrations of AI-powered tools, while the All-Retail AI Spark conference convenes 100+ tech leaders to share AI implementation strategies.

CHINASHOP 2025 expects over 900 exhibitors, 200+ industry experts, and 70,000+ attendees worldwide. Join us in Shenzhen from May 9-11 to explore the future of retail and source tomorrow’s best-selling products. CHINASHOP 2025 will redefine retail innovation.