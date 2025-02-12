Citi expects social finance funding in Asia to increase by over 10% in 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The increase in 2025 is expected to be across various types of financings including social trade loans, securitizations, co-financing partnerships with development agencies, term loans and revolving working capital facilities, as well as IPOs.

“The pipeline is across markets, products, and different sectors. We are also seeing increasing investor demand for access to invest in social finance, and it is increasingly becoming a key asset class,” said Jorge Rubio Nava, Global Head of Social Finance at Citi.

In 2024, Citi led social finance transactions raised over US$2 billion across Asia. These included areas across microfinance, food security and sustainable agriculture systems, healthcare, education, infrastructure and digital connectivity, and affordable housing for underserved and low-income communities.

In 2024, Citi led 76 transactions across Asia .

. US$2.4 billion funds mobilized – over 50% of the bank’s total transactions and more than 40% of total funds making it largest region globally for Citi for social finance financings.

funds mobilized – over 50% of the bank’s total transactions and more than 40% of total funds making it largest region globally for Citi for social finance financings. 1.56 million underserved and low-income households reached, including 565,000 (36%) women.

9 countries – Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam .

, , , , , , , , . Social Finance segments – Economic and financial inclusion, Healthcare, Food security and sustainable agricultural, Education, Affordable housing and basic infrastructure as well as Digital connectivity.

“We are confident that we can grow this further in 2025, supporting our clients on their journeys towards sustainable growth in their local economies,” added Jorge.