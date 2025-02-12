[Herald Interview] Fescaro CTO stresses comprehensive approach to vehicle cybersecurity

SUWON, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is an interview with Fescaro Chief Technology officer Lee Hyun-jung published in The Korea Herald:

Addressing hacking threats to vehicle software programs has become increasingly critical as vehicles evolve into “computers on wheels,” relying more heavily on chips and software.

Lee Hyun-jung, the chief technology officer at mobility software solutions provider Fescaro, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to ensure robust vehicle cybersecurity.

Based in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Fescaro collaborates with Korean automakers to provide security software that protects vehicles from hacker attacks and information leaks.

“Vehicles are increasingly connected to external environments via software, interacting with urban infrastructure, personal communication devices and even other vehicles, while exchanging information in real time,” said Lee.

The CTO, a former white hat or ethical security hacker, added, “Enhancing cybersecurity for just vehicles will hardly ensure the safety of the entire mobility ecosystem. A flaw in the connected network could spread cyber threats throughout the entire value chain.”

In many countries, including the European Union, China and Korea, automakers can only sell their products if they provide systematic management of vehicle cybersecurity throughout the entire product lifecycle — from design to production and disposal.

“Korean automakers are obtaining European certifications for cybersecurity management systems and software update management systems to enter the regional market and comply with their legislation,” said Lee.

Fescaro has helped multiple Korean companies acquire European qualifications and the ISO/SAE 21434 certification.

ISO/SAE 21434 is an international standard for automotive cybersecurity engineering jointly developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

The SAE is a prominent professional association based in the US, with approximately 128,000 engineers and technical experts primarily involved in the mobility industry.

“(When working with an automaker to obtain CSMS and SUMS), Fescaro formed an IT infrastructure system that integrates all cybersecurity management tasks into a unified platform, automating processes to enhance seamless workflows,” Lee explained.

“The system was also designed to monitor security-related events after the mass production of car models to prevent potential issues and track the effects of vehicle software updates,” Lee added, emphasizing the company’s ability to offer long-term solutions addressing various aspects of vehicle cybersecurity.

As recognition for Fescaro’s contributions to obtaining security certifications, Korean sport utility vehicle maker KG Mobility selected the company as its excellent business partner for 2024.

Lee anticipated that the importance of vehicle cybersecurity would grow even further as electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems become more prevalent.

“Autonomous driving requires a connection to external networks for precise and detailed recognition of the surrounding environment,” said Lee.

“Cybersecurity is also crucial for EV chargers, as they are directly connected to EVs. This connection may allow external networks to access sensitive personal information, such as the vehicle’s identification and payment data.”

To address these concerns, Fescaro’s business portfolio spans future mobility solutions. The company has collaborated with autonomous driving solution providers and EV charger manufacturers.

“There is no perfect mobility cybersecurity system. Therefore, leading businesses must continuously upgrade their cybersecurity systems while also reducing costs. In response to this demand, Fescaro is developing the ‘CSMS Portal,'” said Lee.

The platform, built on Fescaro’s experience working with mobility companies, offers streamlined and automated cybersecurity maintenance solutions. It aims to facilitate continuous monitoring and updates of companies’ cybersecurity status with ease.

“We plan to launch the portal in the first half of 2025. We hope to contribute to solving the challenges facing the mobility industry and enhance future competitiveness,” Lee said.