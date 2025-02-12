KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 2025 China – ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is now calling for applications.



Open for Registration: The 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (CAIEC-3) 2025

Please find more information below.

CAIEC is an innovation platform and mechanism that welcomes innovators and entrepreneurs from China and ASEAN universities, institutes, start-ups and other social organizations. Based on the existing projects, the best projects will be selected and awarded according to the unified scoring criteria. Thus continuous efforts will be made to promote China-ASEAN innovation and entrepreneurship and foster a closer STI China-ASEAN community with a shared future. In collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat, TusStar Malaysia and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China will host the 3rd China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Theme: Innovation Cooperation for a Shared Dream

Enterprises and teams that meet the participating requirements can log on to the official website of the Competition (www.caiec.cattc.org.cn) to download the registration form and commitment letter. The completed registration form, commitment letter, and all relevant registration documents should be sent to the email: caiec2022@vip.163.com.

The email subject should be “CAIEC Registration-Project Name-Contact Person”.

The registration should be submitted via email only. No registration fee is charged for the Competition.

Registration Period: December 31st, 2024 to March 1st, 2025.

Deadline for submission: March 1st, 2025

Participating Groups and Requirements

The Competition is open to universities, research institutes, enterprises, and other social organizations from China and ASEAN Member States. The participants are divided into Enterprise Group and Team Group.

Enterprise Group

Legally registered in China or ASEAN Member States. The intellectual property rights of participating projects shall be dispute-free.Registered and established after January 1st, 2019 (inclusive).

or ASEAN Member States. The intellectual property rights of participating projects shall be dispute-free.Registered and established after (inclusive). The registered capital does not exceed USD 4.5 million .The operating income of the enterprise in 2023 does not exceed USD 30 million .

.The operating income of the enterprise in 2023 does not exceed . Non-listed enterprises that comply with local rules and have an excellent social reputation without bad records (enterprises listed on the NEEQ or the Regional Equities Exchange and Quotations are allowed to participate in the Competition).

2. Team Group

Teams with technological innovation achievements and entrepreneurial plans that have not been registered as enterprises currently, such as entrepreneurs, excellent start-ups in the field of S&T, start-up groups from universities, etc.

The products, technologies, and related intellectual property shall belong to the core members and be free from property rights disputes.

Field

The Competition is registered and competed in the field of green and low-carbon technologies, including but not limited to: energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new energy vehicles, new materials, carbon neutrality technologies and circular economy, etc.

Participation Requirements

a. All participating groups will be divided into Enterprise Group and Team Group. Each participating group should consist of at least three core members (including three), no more than 6 members in principle. Joint groups consisting of members from China, ASEAN Member States and other countries are strongly encouraged. Among the core members, the proportion of Chinese or ASEAN team members should be no less than 50%.

b. Participants must strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the People’s Republic of China and AMS and follow both sides’ public order and good customs. (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations includes 10 countries, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam)

c. Projects that have won awards in previous China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competitions are not eligible to participate in this Competition.

Language

The official language of the Competition is English. All registration documents, including the registration form, commitment letter, business plans, and presentation materials (like Pitch Deck) must be submitted in English. The presentation and Q&A of the Final will also be conducted in English.

Competition Sessions

The Competition consists of three sessions: Registration and Eligibility Check, Initial Selection and the Final, with evaluations conducted separately for the Enterprise Group and Team Group.

The more detailed information is available here: www.caiec.cattc.org.cn