Sands China Adds New Forbes Five-Star Restaurant and Retains Five-Star Ratings for Five of its Luxury Properties

Accolades recognition of integrated resort operator’s leading position in Macao, amplifying its reputation for world-class service excellence across all categories

MACAO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China Ltd. is proud to announce that The Huaiyang Garden has joined its Five-Star Forbes portfolio with an inclusion in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide. Sands China has also retained Five-Star ratings for The Londoner® Macao‘s Londoner Court and The Londoner Hotel, The Parisian Macao‘s Paiza Lofts, The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Zi Yat Heen and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao. This brings the total number of Five-Star awards across all categories for Sands China to eight.

Grant Chum, President and CEO of Sands China Ltd. said, “We are incredibly honoured to receive the prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide, reaffirming Sands China’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality. This year, our Michelin two-star restaurant, The Huaiyang Garden, has been awarded five stars from Forbes, alongside our five luxury hotels that have continued to achieve the five-star rating year after year. Forbes Travel Guide is considered the gold standard for the industry globally, this array of accolades is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence as we remain steadfast in our support to the mission of establishing Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”

Kris Kaminsky, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Sands China Ltd. added, “In addition to being recognised for our industry-leading facilities by such an esteemed guide we see this outstanding result as an acknowledgement of the dedication of our team and the unparalleled excellence they deliver to every guest, every day. We look forward to continuing to provide our discerning guests with the highest levels of service, and delivering memorable experiences that are distinctively Sands Lifestyle.”

Culinary Art – The Huaiyang Garden

Set in a tranquil space inspired by classic Chinese gardens, the two-Michelin-starred The Huaiyang Garden is helmed by the “Godfather” of Huaiyang cuisine, celebrity master chef Zhou Xiaoyan. Considered one of the four great Chinese culinary traditions, Chef Zhou brings innovation and exquisite plating to this ancient cuisine, which is renowned for intricate knife skills, meticulous preparation techniques and refined flavours.

Extraordinary Five-Star Stays

An exclusive private sanctuary Londoner Court is a 368-suite hotel designed to represent the quintessential second home, where guests enjoy a residential London experience fit for royalty, enhanced by Londoner Court’s unique butler service.

The Londoner Hotel is an elegant all-suite hotel with approximately 600 suites that feature a modern interpretation of classic British design. Guests can also immerse themselves in a London lifestyle from breakfast to evening cocktails at the hotel’s British-style club, The Residence. The stylish hotel is also home to the sophisticated and invite-only Suites by David Beckham, the first celebrity-designed suites in Macao.

Paiza Lofts is an all-suite haven for the traveller seeking a bespoke stay. With a contemporary ambience the 208 light-filled, apartment-style suites are equipped with exemplary features and amenities; the largest suite is the palatial 4,300 square feet, three-bedroom, Versailles Suite.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, judged across 900 objective criteria. A Five-Star rating is the pinnacle to which all aspire and is described by Forbes Travel Guide as, delivering an outstanding experience and consistently offering a highly customisable level of service.



The Huaiyang Garden, The Londoner Macao



Londoner Court – Mayfair Suite



The Londoner Hotel – Louis Suite