To ensure the safe and reliable electricity supply during the Lantern Festival, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch has implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard power stability

GUYUAN, China, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the festival approaches, the city is adorned with festive lights, creating a joyful and harmonious atmosphere. To support various folk activities during the Lantern Festival, the company has meticulously prepared an “electricity protection” plan, focusing on key lines and critical areas to ensure the smooth operation of all events.

With the arrival of the New Year, various counties and towns in Guyuan City have organized diverse cultural activities, including Shehuo parades, New Year music festivals, Lantern Festival galas, lantern exhibitions, riddle guessing, and opera performances. In anticipation of these events, State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd. Guyuan Branch mapped out the timing and locations of the city’s cultural activities, developed detailed electricity protection plans, and identified core venues, critical equipment, and important loads. The company also prepared emergency repair teams, vehicles, and spare parts. Inspection personnel conducted infrared measurements and inspections of distribution lines and public transformers at key activity sites such as People’s Square, Museum Square, Ningxia Normal University, and Longde Old Alley, ensuring the city’s lights remained illuminated.

On the day of the Lantern Festival, Guyuan deployed 50 emergency repair personnel and 8 emergency power generation vehicles to conduct thorough inspections and monitoring of 15 10 kV distribution lines and equipment across 10 key areas. The company actively coordinated with event organizers, completed the power supply ignition for each venue, inspected locally hung lanterns and installed sound systems, and ensured the safety of electricity consumption in snack streets and Lantern Festival venues. Every effort was made to guarantee uninterrupted power supply services throughout the festival.