CGS International Successfully Concludes ASEAN Investment Challenge 2024 with Malaysian Winner

ASEAN Investment Challenge (AIC) 2024 brings together more than 5,000 higher education students for an insightful journey into responsible investing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — International Islamic University Malaysia’s Azre Nazerul Rahman clinched first place at CGS International Securities (CGS International)’s annual AIC 2024. The competition brought together top teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand – collectively known as M.I.S.T – who faced off in a high-stakes finale held at Bursa Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on 13 February.



Finalists of AIC 2024 at Bursa Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

Contestants presented their investment strategies before a panel of judges comprising professionals from each country’s stock exchange. After a rigorous assessment, the champion walked away with a grand prize of over S$20,000.

Mr Kevin Lee, Group Head of Sustainability of CGS International, said: “AIC 2024 has once again highlighted the potential of our future leaders in finance. We hope their 8-month journey with AIC has provided them with a solid foundation in lifelong financial management skills, including the incorporation of ESG in their investment practices. Through initiatives such as AIC, CGS International is dedicated to empower the communities for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The final placings for AIC 2024 are as follows:

Malaysia: Azre Nazerul Rahman, International Islamic University Malaysia Indonesia : Ali Alexander, Universitas Gadjah Mada Singapore : Team Scoop, Republic Polytechnic Thailand: Naradith Aparprasith, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS International, said: “Looking at the talent here today, I am reminded of the significance of AIC as a beacon to build the next generation of finance leaders.

My heartiest congratulations to our four teams who made it to the finals. They stood out from over 5,000 participants with their thoughtful, innovative investment strategies – showing not just a sound grasp of market principles, but also a good knowledge of sustainable and responsible investing. In the end, Azre Nazerul from Malaysia excelled with his holistic investment strategy and impressive presentation.”

This year’s challenge saw the participation of over 5,000 students from 500 institutions of higher learning in M.I.S.T. Notably, AIC is the only investment challenge backed by all four local stock exchanges: Bursa Malaysia, Indonesia Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

A key highlight of AIC 2024 was the introduction of a new judging element, which evaluated participants’ portfolio performance against benchmark returns, offering a fresh perspective on investment success.

CGS International aims to encourage sustainable investing amongst the new generation. The Challenge imparts investment fundamentals, including ESG investing and risk management. The participants receive practical training in addition to theory lessons from CGS International’s investment experts. Winners are also offered internships with the Group to put their new skills to practice, making it a truly holistic learning experience.

Azre Nazerul, International Islamic University Malaysia and AIC 2024 winner, said: “Like so many of my peers, I have wanted to start investing for a while but lacked the know-how. Hence, when AIC came to our school, many of us took the chance to learn. Throughout the challenge, CGS International provided us with many tools and resources to hone our investment skills. I really appreciated the opportunity to try our hand at investing without having to take on any actual risks. With the benchmark returns as part of the judging criteria this year, we could also tell how well our portfolios performed against industry benchmarks. This was immensely useful in our own performance evaluation.”

The next AIC will be launched on 8 April 2025 at the ASEAN Investment Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About the ASEAN Investment Challenge

The ASEAN Investment Challenge (AIC) is CGS International’s flagship youth programme to empower students with knowledge in sustainable investing and contribute to the building of strong capital markets in the future. CGS International’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) framework and global and national agendas. The AIC, in particular, embodies Goal 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

CGS International is committed to becoming a catalyst for positive change, and empowering students to become conscientious contributors to sustainable investment practices. The AIC stands as a beacon for the future of finance, cultivating the next generation of responsible and knowledgeable investors.

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. (CGS International) is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on our wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

