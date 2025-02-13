Coreline Soft signs partnership with ParagonCare… Participation in ALCC 2025

Strategic partnership with Australian comprehensive healthcare company ParagonCare (ASX:PGC)

Demonstration of global lung cancer screening optimization product AVIEW LCS Plus at ALCC 2025 to be held on the 19th

Consulting based on experience in winning global lung cancer screening orders in Germany , Italy , and 5 European countries

ADELAIDE, Australia and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coreline Soft, a global leader in AI-based medical solutions, has announced its entry into Australia, one of the three major medical device markets in Asia and the Atlantic. It recently revealed a strategic partnership with ParagonCare (ASX:PGC), a leading Australian comprehensive healthcare company, and its participation in the Australian Lung Cancer Conference (ALCC 2025) to be held on the 19th.

This partnership focuses on accelerating lung cancer screening projects at major hospitals based on the Australian National Lung Cancer Screening Program, which will be launched in July, and improving the quality of healthcare services in Australia through experience in operating AI-based workflows. The two companies plan to combine ParagonCare’s extensive distribution network and Coreline Soft’s technological innovation to set a new standard for the Australian healthcare system.

Additionally, both Coreline Soft and ParagonCare will participate in the Australian Lung Cancer Conference (ALCC 2025) on the 19th, providing expert consulting tailored to Australia’s screening environment. This conference will bring together leading Australian lung cancer researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to share the latest information and current issues in lung cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Coreline Soft plans to maximize diagnostic accuracy and establish customized treatment plans for patients by demonstrating advanced products and providing expert lung cancer consulting in cooperation with ParagonCare.

The AVIEW LCS Plus, which will be demonstrated at the conference, is a product that has already been used for national lung cancer screening in several European countries. It has a track record of improving diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency by being optimized for large-scale diagnostic programs.

It has been supplied to national lung cancer screening projects such as Germany’s HANSE, Italy’s RISP, and 4ITRL, which involved five European countries, achieving significant success and accelerating the introduction of AI screening processes. Following the success of HANSE, AI has been recommended as a mandatory first-line diagnosis for lung cancer screening in Germany, with similar movements noted in major European countries including France.

“The collaboration with ParagonCare will be a significant turning point in the Australian market. By merging AI technology and medical services, we will provide better lung cancer screening solutions throughout Australia and contribute to raising awareness of the importance of early detection of lung cancer,” said Jason (Junghyuck) Suh, Director of Overseas Business at Coreline Soft.