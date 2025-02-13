Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Jiangsu’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Takes the Global Spotlight

NANJING, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On December 4th, 2024, UNESCO inscribed the “Spring Festival, Social Practices of the Chinese People in Celebration of Traditional New Year” on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To mark this exciting milestone, @Visit Jiangsu has launched a dazzling array of “Happy Chinese New Year 2025” festive events across Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok as part of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism’s global outreach and promotion campaign.

Blending Jiangsu’s rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology, the global cultural feast weaves a magical tapestry of Jiangsu’s Chinese New Year traditions, including the Qinhuai Lantern Fair, Taohuawu Woodblock New Year Paintings and Taibo Temple Fair, all taken to the next level with AR filters, online games, digital exhibitions and more.

Traditional Culture Meets Pioneering Technology: Intangible Cultural Heritage Revived

During the “Happy Chinese New Year 2025” celebrations, @Visit Jiangsu has been pushing the boundaries of international cultural communications through digital technology to share its beloved intangible cultural heritage with a global audience. One of the followers’ favorites is the AR filter inspired by the Taohuawu Woodblock New Year Paintings that launched on January 13th. With over 580,000 views and 47,000 interactions, people from all over the world used the filter to create their own version of Chinese New Year greeting cards, embracing the spirit of the festive season while exploring Jiangsu’s traditional culture and art from a whole new perspective.

Captivating Games Get Fans in the Spirit: Jiangsu’s New Year Traditions Go Global

On Chinese New Year’s Eve, a fun matchup game launched by @Visit Jiangsu connected global culture lovers across multiple social media platforms. Tens of thousands of people dived into the journey of Jiangsu festive cuisines, matching the enchanting pictures of dishes like Eight Treasure Gourd Duck and Plum Blossom Cake with their names. And many fans injected even more creativity into the game by crafting their own personalized Chinese New Year’s Eve menus. The fascinating blend of culture and fun gained over 164,000 views and 22,000 interactions, spreading the warm Chinese New Year culture of family reunions to every corner across the globe.

And on January 29th, the 1st day of the Year of the Snake, the festive vibes among the global audience are brought to the climax with a drawing challenge, where they are encouraged to draw a cartoon snake’s missing body in the most creative way. @Visit Jiangsu received creative drawings of all sorts of styles created with all kinds of drawing tools from their global followers. With over 223,000 views and 36,000 interactions, every piece of artwork became a powerful cultural ambassador of “Charm of Jiangsu“, deepening the global audience’s awareness and understanding of not only the culture of Jiangsu but also Chinese culture in general.

Up-close to the Jiangsu Splendor: Intangible Cultural Heritage and Authentic Chinese New Year Vibes

As one of the highlights during the Chinese New Year celebrations, the Qinhuai Lantern Fair in Nanjing, Jiangsu, has been attracting numerous visitors every year since over 1,700 years ago. This time, Miss Su, the digital cultural ambassador of Jiangsu, takes viewers worldwide on a virtual tour through the stunning lantern displays, and provides vibrant insights into the profound cultural background and techniques behind them. The unique charm of Qinhuai Lanterns reached over 30,000 global viewers, bringing a piece of Jiangsu’s legacy to their hearts.

Meanwhile, the Taibo Temple Fair in Wuxi, Jiangsu, renowned for its historical roots and rich cultural significance, also played a vital role in the 2025 Chinese New Year celebrations. Through an online digital exhibition, a thousand-year-old scroll of the fair’s history, traditions and folk art performances unfolded before an international audience, reaching approximately 41,000 views and 10,000 interactions. “I feel more bonded to Jiangsu culture than ever.” One of the channel’s overseas followers commented, giving us a glimpse into the strengthened cultural exchange between Jiangsu and the world.

As part of the “Happy Chinese New Year 2025” celebrations, @Visit Jiangsu also published 11 posts featuring Chinese New Year holiday travel plans across Jiangsu, as well as 2 posts spotlighting Miss Su’s must-visit recommendations, receiving around 1.37 million views and 178,000 interactions altogether. In addition, innovative short videos created by @Visit Jiangsu also received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Nantong Langshan Mountain Lantern Show captivated audiences with an immersive display of Jiangsu’s distinctive lantern fair culture, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere. With 1.2 million views and 46,000 likes, the fair won the hearts of numerous international viewers. Meanwhile, Origins of the Year of the Snake delved into the cultural significance of the Year of the Snake, receiving 1.1 million views and 110,000 likes by sparking interest and discussions in traditional Chinese culture among overseas audiences.

In this digital age, celebrating traditions together, no matter where we are and who we are, has never been more meaningful. By leveraging cutting-edge technology with a touch of innovation, @Visit Jiangsu is dedicated to bridging cultures between the East and the West in an innovative way, making the world a better place for generations to come.

Stay tuned with @Visit Jiangsu on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to be a part of the global cultural exchange and dive into upcoming events around Jiangsu.