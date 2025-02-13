Lao Responsible Business Awards 2025 Honor Sustainability, Community Engagement

On 10 February, the Lao Responsible Business Awards 2025 celebrated businesses in Laos, demonstrating a strong commitment to social and environmental good practice. The award seeks to show that responsible business practices are not only ethical but also key to business success and encourages more companies to adopt similar approaches.

The Award’s theme this year is Community Engagement, which is a cornerstone of sustainable business practice.

The event took place at the British Embassy Residence in Vientiane and commenced with an opening speech from Melanie Barlow, United Kingdom Ambassador, stating, “The British Embassy Vientiane is proud to host the 3rd Responsible Business Awards. These Awards are growing in recognition and impact, as a way of showcasing and inspiring sustainable business practices. We were delighted to see Community Engagement being chosen as this year’s theme and congratulate all those shortlisted”.

This was followed by Mette Boatman, current President of the EuroCham Executive Committee and co-founder of Civitas Co., Ltd, introducing the awards, stating, “The private sector plays an essential role in social and environmental – besides economic – development of this country. Recognizing this responsibility and opportunity – the Responsible Business Awards were initiated by a special partnership of embassies and business chambers four years ago to create a forum for sharing and celebration of the great initiatives and best practices that Lao business already is implementing.”

The event marked the third edition, showcasing a rise in participation, with a total of 27 entries. The award categories include every year, both a category for SMEs and one for larger companies, designed to show that all companies, independent of a number of staff or size of turnover, can incorporate responsible business practices into their operation.

Heather McDermott, Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Office of the Embassy of Canada in Laos, presented the shortlisted companies in the Small Business Category, emphasizing the significance of the Responsible Business Conduct initiative in promoting Canadian values worldwide.

She noted “The Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) initiative plays a crucial role in promoting Canadian values globally, as outlined in Canada’s RBC Five-Year Strategy (2022–2027). This strategy reflects Canada’s longstanding commitment to advancing responsible business practices, which not only enhance business success but also contribute to sustainable economic growth for both Canada and its partner countries”.

The Green Goods Co Ltd took first place in the SME category, with Annamite Resources Laos Co., Ltd in second place and Go2Green Sole Co Ltd in third place.

Announced by Mark Gallagher, the EU Ambassador to Laos, the ‘Large Business’ category was highly competitive, with a total of 17 applicants. The award was ultimately won by EXO Travel, followed closely by Lao Brewery Company in second place and MMG Limited in third. Ambassador Gallagher underlined “The European Union has long supported responsible business conduct.

Through our Team Europe Strategy 2021-2025 and the EU’s Global Gateway, we are committed to fostering sustainable private sector development in Laos. We promote corporate responsibility, ethical supply chains, environmental sustainability, and respect for labour rights through regulatory frameworks and partnerships. Responsible business is not just about economic success – it is about building trust, creating sustainable livelihoods, and fostering inclusive development. By embracing ethical and transparent business practices, companies in Laos can drive long-term growth while making a meaningful impact on their communities”.

Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador, concluded the awards ceremony by highlighting that “Ethical conduct is not just good for society, but good for business. Australia has long been a strong supporter of responsible business practices, and Australian companies in Laos are committed to the highest standards. They take compliance seriously, champion gender equality, and invest in the long-term success of the communities they operate in”.

The event continued with the evening reception and the trade fair featuring 30 companies showcasing their sustainable initiatives, products, and services. This fair provided an invaluable opportunity for networking, sharing insights, and forging future partnerships.

The Award was organized jointly by the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCIL), the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), the British Business Group in Laos, Civitas Co., Ltd., and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), with support from the EU Delegation to Laos, the British Embassy to Laos, and the Embassy of Canada to Laos.

The organizers extend their gratitude to all participating businesses, the panel of judges, and the event sponsors, for making the 2025 Lao Responsible Business Awards a resounding success.

By proactively involving and partnering with local stakeholders, businesses can create shared value, address social and environmental challenges, and build stronger, more inclusive economies. Meaningful engagement leads to innovative solutions, enhances brand reputation, and ensures that sustainability efforts align with real community needs. Ultimately, businesses that invest in their communities contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future for all.