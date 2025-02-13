Love is in the Air: Agoda Unveils Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Love is in full bloom as digital travel platform Agoda reveals the top 5 most romantic domestic destinations in Asia for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) leads the pack, followed by Tokyo (Japan), Manila (Philippines), Bangkok (Thailand) and Pattaya (Thailand). These enchanting locales offer a delightful mix of city charm and beach bliss, catering to every couple’s dream romantic retreat.

Valentine’s Day conveniently falls on a Friday this year, making it the perfect excuse for a weekend of love and leisure. With Agoda data showing a 35% increase in accommodation searches for domestic destinations this Valentine’s Day, it seems Cupid has been busy inspiring lovebirds to explore staycations and local getaways.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur enchants couples with its captivating blend of modernity and tradition. The city’s skyline, dotted with iconic landmarks, offers a stunning backdrop for romantic evenings, while its diverse culinary scene invites couples to indulge in a world of flavors.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo charms with its unique fusion of the old and new. Couples can stroll through serene gardens, explore historic temples, and then dive into the vibrant nightlife, making it a city that offers endless romantic possibilities.

Manila, Philippines

Manila, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere, provides couples with a cozy escape. The city’s rich history and cultural sites, combined with its picturesque sunsets, create an ideal setting for love to blossom.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok’s lively energy and serene temples offer the ideal mix of excitement and tranquility. Couples can explore bustling markets, enjoy a romantic dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya River, or find peace in the city’s beautiful temples.

Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya’s stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife make it a top choice for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Whether lounging by the sea or dancing the night away, Pattaya offers a romantic escape for every couple.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “At Agoda, we are dedicated to helping couples find the perfect spot to celebrate their love. Whether it’s a city staycation or a beach getaway, Agoda has the best deals to set the stage for a magical weekend of romance.”

With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers endless possibilities for couples to enjoy a romantic getaway. For the best deals, check out Agoda’s mobile app and start planning your romantic escape today. Visit Agoda.com for more information.