OneConnect Integrates DeepSeek into AI Agent Platform

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd (“OneConnect” or the “Company”, NYSE: OCFT, HKSE: 6638), a business technology service provider for financial institutions, launches its proprietary AI Agent Platform, integrating cutting-edge open-source large language models including DeepSeek and Qwen to deliver a comprehensive AI solution tailored specifically for the banking industry. This innovative initiative aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the banking sector, enabling financial institutions to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience through advanced AI capabilities.

By adopting a dual-engine strategy—“Open-source Large Language Model + AI Agent Platform”—OneConnect leverages the broad capabilities of open-source large language models while optimizing them to meet the unique requirements of the banking business. This combination ensures that the platform is highly adaptable, enabling advanced semantic comprehension, logical reasoning, and multi-turn interactions in real-world banking scenarios.

In line with its commitment to security and regulatory compliance, OneConnect’s AI solutions prioritize data security through local deployment. Additionally, the company employs model compression and knowledge distillation technologies to reduce computational costs, providing banks with more cost-effective and efficient AI solutions.

OneConnect’s modular toolchain and low-code development support empower banks to seamlessly integrate AI into existing systems across digital operations, management, and business-specific scenarios, significantly enhancing overall operational flexibility and efficiency.

To date, OneConnect’s AI solutions have been successfully implemented in various banking scenarios, including wealth management, corporate lending, remote banking, and office assistance, bringing the future of intelligent banking within reach and setting the stage for further industry innovation.