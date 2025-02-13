Regal Hotels Leverages Network to Support Hong Kong’s Healthcare Professionals with an Exclusive Long-stay Accommodation Programme

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Hotels International is leveraging its extensive hotel network to launch the exclusive “Long-stay Accommodation Programme” for Hospital Authority (HA) staff. In response to the increasing demand for public healthcare services, the HA has been proactively recruiting both locally and non-locally trained healthcare professionals. Recognising the accommodation needs of these healthcare professionals, this initiative aims to provide additional accommodation options for HA employees, demonstrating the Group’s support for healthcare workers and gratitude for their contributions to public health.

The “Long-stay Accommodation Programme” includes seven properties under Regal Hotels: Regal Airport Hotel, Regal Hongkong Hotel, Regal Oriental Hotel, Regal Riverside Hotel, Regala Skycity Hotel, iclub Sheung Wan Hotel and iclub Sheung Wan AMTD Hotel. These hotels are strategically located throughout Hong Kong, featuring excellent transport networks that allow HA employees to save on commuting time. By staying for a minimum of 30 consecutive nights, HA employees can enjoy discounted room rates, as well as services such as room cleaning, free Wi-Fi and self-service laundry facilities. Regal Hotels hopes this program will provide HA employees with comfortable and cost-effective lodging.

Rooted in Hong Kong for 45 years, Regal Hotels has been dedicated to providing high-quality accommodation and dining experiences for locals and travellers alike—and this latest initiative marks our ongoing commitment to collaborating with various sectors of society to promote social harmony. The Group has a long history of partnerships with the community, including the recent “YOT Hub” project at Regal Oriental Hotel, developed in partnership with Yan Oi Tong.

Ms. Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Regal Hotels International, stated: “This long-stay accommodation programme for HA reflects our devotion to society and leaving a positive impact on the community. Having observed that the HA has prioritised the recruitment of healthcare personnel to address the rising demands in Hong Kong’s public healthcare system, we are committed to exploring solutions to meet societal needs. As one of the largest hotel groups in Hong Kong, we believe that we can provide healthcare practitioners with additional cost-effective accommodation options to cater their housing needs.”

Regal Hotels will continue to closely monitor social trends, leveraging its comprehensive hotel network and attentive services to extend a helping hand to those in need. Our latest “Long-stay Accommodation Programme” demonstrates our gratitude for the support received from its guests over the years and our commitment to our community.

Long-stay Accommodation Package for Hospital Authority – Participating Hotels Regal Airport Hotel 9 Cheong Tat Road, Hong Kong International Airport Chek Lap Kok, Lantau Island (852) 2286 8888 Regal Hongkong Hotel 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (852) 2890 6633 Regal Oriental Hotel 30, 38 Sa Po Rd, Kowloon City (852) 2718 0333 Regal Riverside Hotel 34-36 Tai Chung Kiu Road, Shatin, Hong Kong (852) 2649 7878 Regala Skycity Hotel 8 Airport Expo Boulevard, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong (852) 3556 3288 iclub Sheung Wan Hotel 138 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (852) 3963 6100 iclub Sheung Wan AMTD Hotel 5 Bonham Strand West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (852) 3963 6200

About Regal Hotels International:

Regal Hotels International (00078) is a member of the Century City Group (00355) which is a conglomerate publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Regal Hotels International is one of the largest hotel operators in Hong Kong and manages a fine collection of hotels including:

Hong Kong – 13. Regal Xindu Hotel (2025) 1. Regal Airport Hotel Chengdu, Sichuan Province – 2. Regal Hongkong Hotel 3. Regal Kowloon Hotel Dezhou, Shandong Province – 4. Regal Oriental Hotel 14. Regal Kangbo Hotel 5. Regal Riverside Hotel 6. Regala Skycity Hotel Shanghai, Shanghai City – 7. iclub Fortress Hill Hotel 15. Regal Jinfeng Hotel 8. iclub To Kwa Wan Hotel 16. Regal Plaza Hotel & Residence 9. iclub Mong Kok Hotel 10. iclub Sheung Wan Hotel 11. iclub AMTD Sheung Wan Hotel 12. iclub Wan Chai Hotel

Regal Hotels International also owns the Campus La Mola, located in Barcelona of Spain and The Waterman by Regal, located in London of United Kingdom, which targets to open in 2025.