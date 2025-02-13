‘Tianjin Port Impression’ experience hall opens: A fusion of culture, tourism and commerce

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China Daily:



Visitors in the immersive projection theater, which focuses on the historical evolution of Tianjin’s port and city. [Photo provided to exploringtianjin.com]

On Dec 25, the “Tianjin Port Impression” Experience Hall, part of Tianjin Port Group’s port-industry-city integration project, officially opened at Tianjin’s Old Culture Street, a national 5A-level tourist attraction.

The new facility aims to elevate the city’s cultural tourism appeal and deepen the integration of culture, tourism, and commerce by offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore Tianjin Port’s world-class achievements, purchase specialty products, and enjoy an immersive cultural experience.

The experience hall spans three floors, with the first floor featuring a product display area and a container-shaped exhibition wall, showcasing models of goods transported through the port. Visitors can try their hand at remotely operating a container crane, offering a hands-on glimpse into the advanced logistics operations of the port. The second floor serves as a versatile space for visitor relaxation and business events, while the basement houses an immersive projection theater, providing a captivating audiovisual exploration of the port’s legacy and innovations.

“In addition to cultural exhibits, the hall offers a unique shopping experience. Visitors can view the products in the hall and conveniently place orders by scanning a QR code,” explained Feng Jian, general manager of Tianjin Port Cultural Media Co. According to him, plans are also underway to expand the product range to include frozen beef and other fresh goods.

The “Tianjin Port Impression” Experience Hall will serve as a dynamic platform for showcasing Tianjin Port’s cultural heritage, hosting exhibitions, and promoting sales of port-related products. It will also strengthen the connection between urban and port tourism. Future plans include developing custom cultural products, hosting port-themed events, and offering expanded interactive experiences.

“By April next year, a direct shuttle service from Old Culture Street to Dongjiang Bay Scenic Area is expected to be launched,” said Feng, “visitors will be able to explore the historic street, tour the port, enjoy the beach, and embark on a cruise, fully experiencing the unique charm of tourism in this port city.”