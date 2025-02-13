TOYO Co., Ltd to Participate in Upcoming Renewable Energy and Investment Conferences

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (“TOYO” or the “Company”), a solar solution company, today announced its participation in upcoming industry and investment conferences in February and March 2025.

CG Sustainability Virtual Summit

Fireside Chat with Simon Shi

When: Wednesday, February 26th at 11:05 a.m. ET to 11:25 a.m. ET

Contact Canaccord Genuity salesperson for access.

Jefferies Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Conference

1×1 Meetings

Simon Shi, President

Raymond Chung, CFO

When: Wednesday, March 5th from 8 AM ET to 1:15 PM ET

Where: Loews Regency New York, 540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065

Contact Jefferies salesperson for access.

37th Annual ROTH Conference

1×1 Meetings

Simon Shi, President

When: March 17th and 18th

Where: The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629, United States

Contact Roth Capital salesperson for access.

Jefferies Virtual Cleantech and Utility Equipment Conference

Fireside Chat with Simon Shi

When: Friday, March 28th at 8:15 am ET

Contact Jefferies salesperson for access.

To meet with management outside of the conferences, please get in touch with Crocker Coulson at crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

About TOYO

TOYO is a solar solution company and is committed to becoming a reliable full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost. For more information, please visit https://www.toyo-solar.com/

Contact Information:

For TOYO Co., Ltd.

IR@toyo-solar.com

Investor & Media Relations

Crocker Coulson, CEO, AUM Media

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185