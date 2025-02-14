Get Ready! JETOUR T1 Will Usher in the Lite Off-Road Era

WUHU, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The T1 series, a new member of JETOUR brand with a lite off-road shape artfully blending sportiness and toughness, has been awarded the 2024 Red Dot Design Concept Award. By winning this prestigious award, the JETOUR T1 has demonstrated its ability to blend style and functionality effectively.

As an urban light off-road SUV, the T1 exemplifies the “Travel+” strategy in practice. It combines the practicality for city driving with the off-road capabilities allowing for more adventurous journeys, which makes it a versatile option in the SUV segment. Now the T1 is gearing up for its global launch in Saudi Arabia, further expanding JETOUR’s influence.

The Red Dot Award highlights T1 series outstanding rugged aesthetic design. The unique boxy shape combines the ruggedness of traditional off-roaders with modern elements to create a new SUV style. In terms of the interior, JETOUR has shown great attention to detail. By using a large amount of stitching, lines, and cladding, JETOUR has mitigated the harshness of the rugged interior. As a result, the rough charm of off- road vehicles and the refined style are well-balanced. More considerately, the T1 provides six color options, all of which are inspired by nature. This endows the T1 with an inherent outdoor essence.

JETOUR believes that the boundary between urban commuting and off-road adventures is gradually blurring. This trend is also evident in the Middle East, where consumers are looking for vehicles that can seamlessly switch between different driving scenarios. In the future, practical and reliable technology is necessary for a fulfilling off-road experience. People are enthusiastic about bridging this divide and showing personalities with more options.

Looking ahead, the T1 will be launched in Saudi Arabia on February 19th. This launch event will present the T1’s unique design to a wider audience in the Middle East. It is expected to attract the attention of local consumers and strengthen JETOUR’s position in the Middle East.