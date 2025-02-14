IFF Announces Launch of New IFF.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE: IFF) today unveiled its newly redesigned corporate website, www.iff.com, marking a significant leap in scale, performance and commitment to top-tier digital experiences. The revamped site offers a visually captivating and engaging journey, highlighting IFF’s leadership and the value it delivers across all the markets it serves.

“The IFF site represents the full breadth of our portfolio and the value we offer through our technology and innovation,” said Deb Borg, executive vice president and chief communications, human resources, and diversity & inclusion officer. “It is a powerful tool for increasing our brand recognition, strengthening our customer relationships and attracting world-class talent.”

The new website features improved navigation, fresh content, enhanced lead-generation tools, and CRM strategies all within a responsive and modern design. Visitors can easily access key information and resources. The new comprehensive media center provides diverse perspectives on the company and easy access to business-specific content. Additionally, an expanded sustainability hub—along with careers, history, insights, and science sections—offers deeper context about the company, showcasing its expertise. The new user experience reflects visitors’ needs, enabling a customized journey throughout the site.

“The IFF.com redesign is a true expression of our brand,” said Paulina Heinkel, vice president of corporate communications. “Visitors will enjoy a unique experience, gaining a clear understanding of our culture and the interconnectivity of our products across various businesses. It truly exemplifies our company’s purpose of making joy through science, creativity and heart.”

For more information, and to experience the new website, visit iff.com.

