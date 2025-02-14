Localcoin Sets Its Sights on Hong Kong Following Exceptional Growth in Australia and New Zealand

Crypto ATM Leader Eyes Expansion After Record-Breaking Success in Australasia

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Localcoin, a global leader in Bitcoin ATM services, is gearing up for its next big venture: entering the Hong Kong market. Following its remarkable success in Australia and New Zealand, Localcoin aims to bring its trusted cryptocurrency solutions to this thriving financial hub.



Cryptocurrencies sold by Localcoin ATM

A Trail of Success in Australia and New Zealand

Localcoin’s expansion in Australasia has been nothing short of extraordinary. In Australia, the company has grown its ATM network to 517 locations, establishing itself as the fastest-growing cryptocurrency ATM provider in the country. With thousands of customers engaging with its services, Localcoin has seen consistent growth in transaction volumes, values, and user engagement.

In New Zealand, Localcoin has quickly made an impact by deploying 93 Bitcoin ATMs across key cities like Auckland and Christchurch. This expansion highlights Localcoin’s ability to meet the increasing demand for user-friendly and secure cryptocurrency services, making it the fastest-growing crypto ATM provider in New Zealand as well.

Initial Launch with Big Ambitions in Hong Kong

As part of its entry into the Hong Kong market, Localcoin has already installed 31 cryptocurrency ATMs at key locations in the region. Customers can use cash to buy a variety of cryptocurrencies at Localcoin ATMs. This initial rollout is just the beginning, as the company aims to exponentially expand its network in the coming months.

“Hong Kong’s dynamic financial landscape and tech-savvy population provide an ideal environment for Localcoin to thrive,” said Tristan, CEO of Localcoin. “Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, and we look forward to bringing our trusted solutions to individuals and investors across Hong Kong.”

Pioneering Global Crypto Adoption

Localcoin’s entry into Hong Kong is part of its broader vision to become the leading global cryptocurrency ATM network. As per CoinATMRadar , Localcoin has been consistently recognized as the fastest-growing Bitcoin ATM operator outside of the United States, showcasing its commitment to innovation and growth.

With a proven track record of success and a commitment to innovation, Localcoin continues to lead the charge in making digital currency accessible to everyone.

As the company prepares for further growth, plans are already underway to establish a robust ATM network across the region, offering an unparalleled level of convenience, security, and reliability for cryptocurrency transactions.

Limited-Time Price Match Offer

To celebrate its launch in Hong Kong, Localcoin is introducing a special price match program. As an introductory offer, Localcoin will match competitor prices if customers find a better rate elsewhere. This ensures that Hong Kong users get the best value when buying cryptocurrency through Localcoin ATMs.

Learn more about the price match program by visiting Localcoin Price Match .

About Localcoin

Founded in 2017, Localcoin is one of the world’s largest Bitcoin ATM providers, with a strong presence in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. With a focus on simplicity, security, and speed, Localcoin’s mission is to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone, from first-time buyers to seasoned investors.

Please contact Naveed for media enquiries – naveed.a@localcoinatm.com