Snail Games Celebrates Pivotal Milestones and New Content for the ARK Franchise

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Snail Games (Nasdaq: SNAL), a premier global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates new milestones that are reshaping the ARK universe. The franchise has expanded with ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition achieving 4 million downloads, and the debut of the Greek-themed Astreos Map as an Official Partner DLC in ARK: Survival Ascended . Together, these developments underscore Snail Games’ relentless commitment to innovation and community creativity, setting the stage for a dynamic future for the ARK franchise.

ARK: Survival Ascended – DLCs, Mods and UGC



Snail Games is proud to celebrate the launch of the Astreos Map as an Official Partner DLC for ARK: Survival Ascended—a significant evolution from its origins as a community-created mod by acclaimed map author Nekatus. Now fully supported as a paid DLC, the Astreos Map infuses the ARK universe with a rich Greek mythology twist, delivering immersive new environments and challenges that transform the overall gameplay experience.

This official release exemplifies Snail Games’ dedication to nurturing mods, user-generated content and creativity. With over 3,500+ mods available for ARK: Survival Ascended, including the ARK x Power Rangers Wave 2 Premium Mod, developed in partnership with Hasbro and CurseForge, Snail Games solidifies its commitment to supporting innovative contributions that drive the ARK franchise’s evolving ecosystem.

By championing community ingenuity and creativity, Snail Games is expanding the ARK universe while paving the way for new opportunities that extend the product’s lifecycle.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition Surpasses 4 Million Downloads



Building on its commitment to expanding the ARK universe, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition has surpassed 4 million downloads and shows no signs of slowing down as they’ve recently added the fan-favorite Ragnarok expansion map in ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition. This massive community-created map is now available for all mobile survivors on the App Store® and Google Play Store ™. This milestone highlights the franchise’s growing appeal and the company’s success in delivering engaging, accessible gameplay experiences to a global audience. ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition reduces the high hardware requirements that can traditionally limit access to the franchise, expanding its reach at unprecedented levels.

Upcoming Announcements at GDC 2025



Looking ahead, Snail Games has teased additional major updates for the ARK franchise to be unveiled at the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025. These announcements are anticipated to provide further insights into the franchise’s roadmap.

About Snail Games

Snail Games is a leading global developer and publisher, known for delivering innovative, immersive gaming experiences across a range of genres and platforms. With a legacy of technological innovation and a focus on community engagement, Snail Games is shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

